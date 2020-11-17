Locals prep for Small Business Saturday

Clinton residents are being encouraged to shop locally during Small Business Saturday, set for Nov. 28.

“This year our Small Business Saturday will be different than in prior years,” Clinton Planning director/Clinton Main Street manager Mary Rose stated. “We will be promoting shopping local and small on social media but do not have any organized events. I would attribute part of this to COVID.”

According to Rose, the Main Street Committee planned another Brunch & Bows event for Small Business Saturday, but due to lack of ticket sells they had to cancel this event.

“I am sure many communities have been faced with similar challenges when attempting to plan events for Small Business Saturday,” Rose offered. “We continue to hope local shoppers will consider shopping small and local as much as possible during what has been a challenging year for most small business owners. We also hope next year will look a lot different and we will once again see a time when we can comfortably and confidently gather for special events.”

Rose is encouraging downtown retailers to stay open until 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings between Thanksgiving and Christmas. These days will be Dec. 3, 10 and 17. She is hoping shoppers will take advantage of these extended hours to shop locally for Christmas.

“We hope this will provide citizens and visitors alike with an extra opportunity to shop for Christmas gifts while also enjoying Christmas music, dinner at Alfredo’s or Hwy 55, and a warm cup of hot chocolate or coffee from Simply NC,” Rose added. “I can share that our businesses have been working very hard to continue to serve the needs of their customers during these difficult times. My personal plans are to shop small and local for any of my Christmas purchases as I do each year.”

Rose said that, from her observations being in and out of small businesses in Clinton, merchants are putting measures in place to keep their stores as clean as possible, with social distancing being promoted as well.

“The businesses are attempting to do their part to provide a safe shopping environment and would appreciate our support. Some businesses even have online shopping available for their customers,” Rose stated. “I would encourage shoppers to inquire about online shopping opportunities as well as curb side pick up if they feel more comfortable supporting local businesses in these ways.”

Some businesses such as Country Threads are getting ready for Small Business Saturday by offering shoppers discounts of 20% off one item from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24.

“We are really working together as committee members, businesses and volunteers to light up Downtown Clinton for Christmas this year,” said Design Committee member Debbie Roberts stated, alluding to decorations planned for the downtown season. “This is a year we will all need an extra bit of cheer.”

According to Kay Raynor, promotion committee member, another activity this Christmas season will be the first ever Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, which will be held on Friday, Dec. 18. Customers can wear their favorite ugly Christmas sweater while shopping and have the chance to be entered into a drawing to win a cash prize of $100. More details will be forthcoming.

