Marching toward Christmas

During a recording for the virtual parade, Leanne Mejia twirls a flag with the color guard. Courtesy Photo |Richard Wrench A microphone is used to record the band playing for the virtual Raleigh parade. Courtesy Photo |Richard Wrench The Midway High School Band performs on campus for a recording. It will be shown during the 76th Annual Raleigh Christmas Parade. Courtesy Photo |Richard Wrench Carter Godwin, a student at Midway High School, uses technology to record a segment for the Raleigh Christmas Parade. Courtesy Photo |Richard Wrench Hunter Warren, member of the percussion unit, participates in filming for the upcoming parade. Courtesy Photo |Richard Wrench

During the fall, members of the Midway High School Marching Raiders are usually performing at halftime football games and band competitions, but COVID-19 spoiled those activities for the 2020 season.

But for a day, the young musicians were able to play their instruments to spread holiday cheer to hundreds of thousands people watching the 76th Annual Raleigh Christmas Parade. It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. Due to the pandemic, the event is being held virtually for the first time instead of the streets of downtown Raleigh. For the third consecutive year, the band is looking forward to representing Sampson County Schools after receiving an invite.

“It was great to be able to see everyone and hear everyone,” Band Director Joshua Tew said about an unusual year where remote learning is replacing time in the band room.

Through safety and precaution, the band was recorded for the upcoming show. One of the challenges was getting members together without prior rehearsal, which lasted about 30 minutes on the day of the shoot. After approval from district officials, Tew said the band was able to record on the campus with staggered arrival and dismissal times for groups of students. They were required to wear masks, have temperature checks and practice social distancing.

“It was different and it was challenging,” Tew said. “But I was proud that they pulled through and we were able to get a good recording for the parade.”

They were assisted by band booster parents; administrators such as Col. Tommy Macon, interim assistant superintendent for curriculum and instructional services; and Jason Williams, marching band assistant. Brothers Carter and Ryan Godwin recorded and edited the video sent to parade officials. Carter is a student at Midway High and Ryan is graduate of Midway, studying music education at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Pictures were taken by Richard Wrench.

“I’m super thankful for them and all that worked to make it happen,” Tew said while showing appreciation.

Midway’s participation in the parade is one of many accomplishments in recent years. One of them was the first-ever Raider Round Up regional band competition. More than 20 groups participated in different classes and school sizes. It also featured an appearance from the Spirit of the Carolinas Marching Band from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

“With the lack of activities, I feel that the parade is a very positive thing for 2020 and I wanted them to be a part of it,” Tew said about the parade. “They can see themselves on TV. I think that’s an all around positive for 2020. For our seniors who have been around all these years, they got to do something special even amid the COVID times. I’m happy that it came together.”

The Raleigh Christmas parade is a tradition held on the first Saturday before Thanksgiving. Along with a visit from Santa Claus, the parade will feature special appearances from Train, Meghan Trainor, American Idol contestant Franklin Boone, and many more. Officials said watchers can even expect to see Ebenezer Scrooge working to stop Christmas.

The 2020 event is being hosted by ABC11 and Shop Local Raleigh. It began as a way for merchants in Raleigh to give back to the community. The parade is also a way for to promote local shopping, especially during the holidays. It will be shown on ABC11 and will be rebroadcasted on Christmas, Friday, Dec. 25. The event can also be streamed live on ABC11.com and the station’s associated TV apps on Amazon FireTV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku. In a post from ABC11, Jennifer Martin, executive director of Shop Local Raleigh, said the event will be like no other Raleigh Christmas Parade.

“While this year’s parade will not be held live on city streets, we can guarantee that it will still have pageantry, music, special guests, performances and much more,” Martin said. “The event will be sure to entertain and help our community create new memories safely at home.”

Tew felt the same way while staying optimistic about a year plagued by COVID-19.

“It’ll be different this year,” Tew said. “Usually I have to DVR it and then come back home that day at watch it. This year, we can all sit down together and watch it at the same time. We’re excited.”

This story originally ran in Tuesday’s e-edition. It is offered here for the first time in print. Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.