NC Alert: Sampson has ‘critical’ virus spread

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline
*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.
March 16 — first case
April 3 — second case
April 5 — third case
April 6 — 5 cases
April 8 — 9 cases
April 9 — 10 cases
April 13 — 13 cases
April 14 — 14 cases
April 15 — 17 cases
April 16 — 18 cases
April 17 — 19 cases
April 20 — 21 cases
April 21 — 24 cases
April 22 — 27 cases
April 23 — 35 cases
April 24 — 36 cases
April 27 — 45 cases
April 28 — 49 cases
April 29 — 63 cases
April 30 — 74 cases
May 1 — 81 cases
May 4 — 96 cases
May 5 — 100 cases
May 6 — 120 cases
May 7 — 129 cases
May 8 — 140 cases
May 11 — 171 cases
May 12 — 177 cases
May 13 — 193 cases
May 14 — 211 cases
May 15 — 224 cases
May 18 — 257 cases
May 19 — 267 cases
May 20 — 302 cases
May 21 — 314 cases
May 22 — 333 cases
May 26 — 392 cases
May 27 — 402 cases
May 28 — 413 cases
May 29 — 429 cases
June 1 — 479 cases
June 2 — 501 cases
June 3 — 510 cases
June 4 — 545 cases
June 5 — 563 cases
June 8 — 606 cases
June 9 — 630 cases
June 10 — 637 cases
June 11 — 681 cases
June 12 — 707 cases
June 15 — 749 cases
June 16 — 764 cases
June 17 — 804 cases
June 18 — 823 cases
June 19 — 859 cases
June 22 — 890 cases
June 23 — 927 cases
June 24 — 940 cases
June 25 — 954 cases
June 26 — 977 cases
June 29 — 1,013 cases
June 30 — 1,057 cases
July 1 — 1,077 cases
July 2 — 1,085 cases
July 6 — 1,122 cases
July 7 — 1,134 cases
July 8 — 1,149 cases
July 9 — 1,157 cases
July 10 — 1,181 cases
July 13 — 1,200 cases
July 14 — 1,229 cases
July 15 — 1,262 cases
July 16 — 1,283 cases
July 17 — 1,287 cases
July 20 — 1,290 cases
July 21 — 1,322 cases
July 22 — 1,382 cases
July 23 — 1,433 cases
July 24 — 1,451 cases
July 27 — 1,478 cases
July 28 — 1,489 cases
July 29 — 1,498 cases
July 30 — 1,507 cases
July 31 — 1,521 cases
Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases
Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases
Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases
Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases
Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases
Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases
Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases
Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases
Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases
Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases
Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases
Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases
Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases
Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases
Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases
Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases
Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases
Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases
Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases
Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases
Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases
Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases
Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases
Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases
Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases
Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases
Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases
Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases
Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases
Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases
Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases
Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases
Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases
Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases
Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases
Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases
Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases
Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases
Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases
Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases
Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases
Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases
Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases
Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases
Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases
Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases
Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases
Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases
Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases
Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases
Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases
Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases
Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases
Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases
Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases
Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases
Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases
Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases
Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases
Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases
Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases
Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases
Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases
Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases
Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases
Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases
Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases
Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases
Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases
With 61 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported Tuesday in Sampson County, new county cases for the week hit 100 in two days and nearly 500 over a two-week span — figures that gave Sampson the dubious distinction of being one of 10 counties in North Carolina that is site of “critical community spread,” a new county alert system shows.
The Sampson County Health Department on Monday reported the county’s 34th death attributed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19 in the county.
Last week, Sampson County reported its highest single-day number of new COVID-19 cases, with 77 reported Tuesday, en route to an eventual one-week total that ended at 259 — a record high for a single week.
There were 3,412 positive cases of COVID-19 in Sampson as of Tuesday, according to local health officials. Of those total positives, dating back to March, a number of those recovered was not known. An updated recovery number has not been provided since the beginning of last week, so an accurate number of those recovered, as well as a known active case count, are not expected to be known for the foreseeable future.
“Right now, the volume of tests coming in and staffing limitations are keeping us from updating that statistic regularly,” Assistant county manager Susan Holder stated late last week. “Our staff focus must be on contract tracing/notification first and foremost. We have left it off so it would not be reported inaccurately. I hope we can soon resume.”
There were 9,633 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson as of Tuesday (up 129 from Monday), to include 6,221 total negative tests (up 68) along with the 3,412 positives (up 61), according to local health officials. A number of pending tests will no longer be included in the county report, local officials said.
On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, NCDHHS secretary, announced a new COVID-19 County Alert System to pinpoint counties with the highest levels of viral spread and offer specific recommendations to bring numbers down. The system is expected to help give local leaders another tool to understand how their county is faring and to make decisions about actions to slow viral spread.
The map will be updated every four weeks.
“By pinpointing counties with high virus transmission and asking everyone in those counties to work with us and do more right now to slow the spread of the virus, we can succeed,” Cooper said. “It can help bring down their case rates, keep their communities safer, save lives and keep their hospital systems working.”
“It’s going to take all of us working together to avoid tightening restrictions like so many states are now doing,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen. “The COVID-19 County Alert System gives North Carolinians an easy way to see how their county is doing and know what they can do protect their family and neighbors and slow the spread of this virus.”
The system uses metrics informed by the White House Coronavirus Task Force and North Carolina’s key metrics to categorize counties into three tiers:
• Yellow: Significant Community Spread
• Orange: Substantial Community Spread
• Red: Critical Community Spread
Because no one metric provides a complete picture, the COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate, the percent of tests that are positive, and hospital impact within the county. To be assigned to the red or orange tier, a county must meet the threshold for case rate for that tier; AND the threshold for either percent positive or hospital impact.
• Case Rate: The number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people
• Percent Positive: The percent of tests that are positive over 14 days
• Hospital Impact: A composite score based on the impact that COVID-19 has had on hospitals including percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-19 related visits to the Emergency Department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.
Sampson was denoted in red, the site of critical community spread, one of 10 such counties under the highest alert.
To meet critical (red) counties must have a case rate of at least 200 per 100,000 population with at least 42 cases in the past 14 days (Sampson has reported 471 cases in the past 14 days), and have either a 10% or greater percent positive or a high impact on the local county hospital(s).
While Sampson’s case impact on its local hospital was listed as “low”, the county’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 was at 502.1, and the 14-day percent positive was at 10%.
Counties that do not meet criteria for red or orange are categorized as being in the yellow tier (significant community spread) and should continue to be vigilant to prevent further spread of COVID-19. The Alert System includes recommendations for individuals, businesses, community organizations and public officials in every county, as well as specific stepped-up recommendations for orange and red counties.
The report listing Sampson as a “critical” area came on the heels of a study was released last week by NCDHHS revealing that, since September, new virus cases have been increasing faster in rural counties.
The NCDHHS report, which looks at data since the start of the pandemic, found that since September 2020:
• Nearly twice as many new cases have been reported from rural counties compared to urban or suburban counties.
• The majority of cases in rural counties are increasingly white, non-Hispanic as compared with previous months.
• COVID-19 related deaths in rural counties also increased significantly, and account for the majority of deaths statewide compared with deaths in urban and suburban counties.
• Among deaths in rural counties, deaths among white, non-Hispanic and Black/African American cases have increased over time.
• The majority of COVID-19 cases in rural communities are in people 49 years and younger.
• The increase is being driven by community spread, not congregate living settings like nursing homes or jails.
Statewide as of noon Tuesday, there were 317,495 laboratory-confirmed cases (up 3,288 cases from Monday) and 4,852 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 38 from Monday), according to the numbers released through the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard.
There were 1,501 hospitalized (up 77 from Monday) and 4,682,064 COVID-19 tests performed in North Carolina as of noon Tuesday, the most recent figures showed.
Last week, Cooper announced that North Carolina’s indoor mass gathering limit will be lowered to 10 people “in an effort to drive down North Carolina’s key COVID-19 metrics.” The executive order went into effect on Friday and will be in place through Friday, Dec. 4.
