NC Alert: Sampson has ‘critical’ virus spread

New NC alert system lists Sampson, 9 others

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline

*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.

March 16 — first case

April 3 — second case

April 5 — third case

April 6 — 5 cases

April 8 — 9 cases

April 9 — 10 cases

April 13 — 13 cases

April 14 — 14 cases

April 15 — 17 cases

April 16 — 18 cases

April 17 — 19 cases

April 20 — 21 cases

April 21 — 24 cases

April 22 — 27 cases

April 23 — 35 cases

April 24 — 36 cases

April 27 — 45 cases

April 28 — 49 cases

April 29 — 63 cases

April 30 — 74 cases

May 1 — 81 cases

May 4 — 96 cases

May 5 — 100 cases

May 6 — 120 cases

May 7 — 129 cases

May 8 — 140 cases

May 11 — 171 cases

May 12 — 177 cases

May 13 — 193 cases

May 14 — 211 cases

May 15 — 224 cases

May 18 — 257 cases

May 19 — 267 cases

May 20 — 302 cases

May 21 — 314 cases

May 22 — 333 cases

May 26 — 392 cases

May 27 — 402 cases

May 28 — 413 cases

May 29 — 429 cases

June 1 — 479 cases

June 2 — 501 cases

June 3 — 510 cases

June 4 — 545 cases

June 5 — 563 cases

June 8 — 606 cases

June 9 — 630 cases

June 10 — 637 cases

June 11 — 681 cases

June 12 — 707 cases

June 15 — 749 cases

June 16 — 764 cases

June 17 — 804 cases

June 18 — 823 cases

June 19 — 859 cases

June 22 — 890 cases

June 23 — 927 cases

June 24 — 940 cases

June 25 — 954 cases

June 26 — 977 cases

June 29 — 1,013 cases

June 30 — 1,057 cases

July 1 — 1,077 cases

July 2 — 1,085 cases

July 6 — 1,122 cases

July 7 — 1,134 cases

July 8 — 1,149 cases

July 9 — 1,157 cases

July 10 — 1,181 cases

July 13 — 1,200 cases

July 14 — 1,229 cases

July 15 — 1,262 cases

July 16 — 1,283 cases

July 17 — 1,287 cases

July 20 — 1,290 cases

July 21 — 1,322 cases

July 22 — 1,382 cases

July 23 — 1,433 cases

July 24 — 1,451 cases

July 27 — 1,478 cases

July 28 — 1,489 cases

July 29 — 1,498 cases

July 30 — 1,507 cases

July 31 — 1,521 cases

Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases

Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases

Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases

Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases

Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases

Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases

Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases

Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases

Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases

Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases

Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases

Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases

Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases

Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases

Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases

Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases

Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases

Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases

Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases

Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases

Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases

Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases

Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases

Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases

Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases

Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases

Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases

Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases

Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases

Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases

Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases

Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases

Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases

Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases

Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases

Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases

Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases

Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases

Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases

Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases

Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases

Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases

Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases

Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases

Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases

Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases

Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases

Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases

Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases

Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases

Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases

Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases

Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases

Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases

Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases

Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases

Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases

Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases

Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases

Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases

Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases

Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases

Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases

Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases

Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases

Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases

Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases

Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases

Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases

With 61 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported Tuesday in Sampson County, new county cases for the week hit 100 in two days and nearly 500 over a two-week span — figures that gave Sampson the dubious distinction of being one of 10 counties in North Carolina that is site of “critical community spread,” a new county alert system shows.

The Sampson County Health Department on Monday reported the county’s 34th death attributed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19 in the county.

Last week, Sampson County reported its highest single-day number of new COVID-19 cases, with 77 reported Tuesday, en route to an eventual one-week total that ended at 259 — a record high for a single week.

There were 3,412 positive cases of COVID-19 in Sampson as of Tuesday, according to local health officials. Of those total positives, dating back to March, a number of those recovered was not known. An updated recovery number has not been provided since the beginning of last week, so an accurate number of those recovered, as well as a known active case count, are not expected to be known for the foreseeable future.

“Right now, the volume of tests coming in and staffing limitations are keeping us from updating that statistic regularly,” Assistant county manager Susan Holder stated late last week. “Our staff focus must be on contract tracing/notification first and foremost. We have left it off so it would not be reported inaccurately. I hope we can soon resume.”

There were 9,633 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson as of Tuesday (up 129 from Monday), to include 6,221 total negative tests (up 68) along with the 3,412 positives (up 61), according to local health officials. A number of pending tests will no longer be included in the county report, local officials said.

On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, NCDHHS secretary, announced a new COVID-19 County Alert System to pinpoint counties with the highest levels of viral spread and offer specific recommendations to bring numbers down. The system is expected to help give local leaders another tool to understand how their county is faring and to make decisions about actions to slow viral spread.

The map will be updated every four weeks.

“By pinpointing counties with high virus transmission and asking everyone in those counties to work with us and do more right now to slow the spread of the virus, we can succeed,” Cooper said. “It can help bring down their case rates, keep their communities safer, save lives and keep their hospital systems working.”

“It’s going to take all of us working together to avoid tightening restrictions like so many states are now doing,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen. “The COVID-19 County Alert System gives North Carolinians an easy way to see how their county is doing and know what they can do protect their family and neighbors and slow the spread of this virus.”

The system uses metrics informed by the White House Coronavirus Task Force and North Carolina’s key metrics to categorize counties into three tiers:

• Yellow: Significant Community Spread

• Orange: Substantial Community Spread

• Red: Critical Community Spread

Because no one metric provides a complete picture, the COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate, the percent of tests that are positive, and hospital impact within the county. To be assigned to the red or orange tier, a county must meet the threshold for case rate for that tier; AND the threshold for either percent positive or hospital impact.

• Case Rate: The number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people

• Percent Positive: The percent of tests that are positive over 14 days

• Hospital Impact: A composite score based on the impact that COVID-19 has had on hospitals including percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-19 related visits to the Emergency Department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.

Sampson was denoted in red, the site of critical community spread, one of 10 such counties under the highest alert.

To meet critical (red) counties must have a case rate of at least 200 per 100,000 population with at least 42 cases in the past 14 days (Sampson has reported 471 cases in the past 14 days), and have either a 10% or greater percent positive or a high impact on the local county hospital(s).

While Sampson’s case impact on its local hospital was listed as “low”, the county’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 was at 502.1, and the 14-day percent positive was at 10%.

Counties that do not meet criteria for red or orange are categorized as being in the yellow tier (significant community spread) and should continue to be vigilant to prevent further spread of COVID-19. The Alert System includes recommendations for individuals, businesses, community organizations and public officials in every county, as well as specific stepped-up recommendations for orange and red counties.

The report listing Sampson as a “critical” area came on the heels of a study was released last week by NCDHHS revealing that, since September, new virus cases have been increasing faster in rural counties.

The NCDHHS report, which looks at data since the start of the pandemic, found that since September 2020:

• Nearly twice as many new cases have been reported from rural counties compared to urban or suburban counties.

• The majority of cases in rural counties are increasingly white, non-Hispanic as compared with previous months.

• COVID-19 related deaths in rural counties also increased significantly, and account for the majority of deaths statewide compared with deaths in urban and suburban counties.

• Among deaths in rural counties, deaths among white, non-Hispanic and Black/African American cases have increased over time.

• The majority of COVID-19 cases in rural communities are in people 49 years and younger.

• The increase is being driven by community spread, not congregate living settings like nursing homes or jails.

Statewide as of noon Tuesday, there were 317,495 laboratory-confirmed cases (up 3,288 cases from Monday) and 4,852 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 38 from Monday), according to the numbers released through the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard.

There were 1,501 hospitalized (up 77 from Monday) and 4,682,064 COVID-19 tests performed in North Carolina as of noon Tuesday, the most recent figures showed.

Last week, Cooper announced that North Carolina’s indoor mass gathering limit will be lowered to 10 people “in an effort to drive down North Carolina’s key COVID-19 metrics.” The executive order went into effect on Friday and will be in place through Friday, Dec. 4.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.