NC Alert: Sampson has ‘critical’ virus spread

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases

With 61 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported Tuesday in Sampson County, new county cases for the week hit 100 in two days and nearly 500 over a two-week span — figures that gave Sampson the dubious distinction of being one of 10 counties in North Carolina that is site of “critical community spread,” a new county alert system shows.

The Sampson County Health Department on Monday reported the county’s 34th death attributed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19 in the county.

Last week, Sampson County reported its highest single-day number of new COVID-19 cases, with 77 reported Tuesday, en route to an eventual one-week total that ended at 259 — a record high for a single week.

There were 3,412 positive cases of COVID-19 in Sampson as of Tuesday, according to local health officials. Of those total positives, dating back to March, a number of those recovered was not known. An updated recovery number has not been provided since the beginning of last week, so an accurate number of those recovered, as well as a known active case count, are not expected to be known for the foreseeable future.

“Right now, the volume of tests coming in and staffing limitations are keeping us from updating that statistic regularly,” Assistant county manager Susan Holder stated late last week. “Our staff focus must be on contract tracing/notification first and foremost. We have left it off so it would not be reported inaccurately. I hope we can soon resume.”

There were 9,633 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson as of Tuesday (up 129 from Monday), to include 6,221 total negative tests (up 68) along with the 3,412 positives (up 61), according to local health officials. A number of pending tests will no longer be included in the county report, local officials said.

On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, NCDHHS secretary, announced a new COVID-19 County Alert System to pinpoint counties with the highest levels of viral spread and offer specific recommendations to bring numbers down. The system is expected to help give local leaders another tool to understand how their county is faring and to make decisions about actions to slow viral spread.

The map will be updated every four weeks.

“By pinpointing counties with high virus transmission and asking everyone in those counties to work with us and do more right now to slow the spread of the virus, we can succeed,” Cooper said. “It can help bring down their case rates, keep their communities safer, save lives and keep their hospital systems working.”

“It’s going to take all of us working together to avoid tightening restrictions like so many states are now doing,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen. “The COVID-19 County Alert System gives North Carolinians an easy way to see how their county is doing and know what they can do protect their family and neighbors and slow the spread of this virus.”

The system uses metrics informed by the White House Coronavirus Task Force and North Carolina’s key metrics to categorize counties into three tiers:

• Yellow: Significant Community Spread

• Orange: Substantial Community Spread

• Red: Critical Community Spread

Because no one metric provides a complete picture, the COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate, the percent of tests that are positive, and hospital impact within the county. To be assigned to the red or orange tier, a county must meet the threshold for case rate for that tier; AND the threshold for either percent positive or hospital impact.

• Case Rate: The number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people

• Percent Positive: The percent of tests that are positive over 14 days

• Hospital Impact: A composite score based on the impact that COVID-19 has had on hospitals including percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-19 related visits to the Emergency Department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.

Sampson was denoted in red, the site of critical community spread, one of 10 such counties under the highest alert.

To meet critical (red) counties must have a case rate of at least 200 per 100,000 population with at least 42 cases in the past 14 days (Sampson has reported 471 cases in the past 14 days), and have either a 10% or greater percent positive or a high impact on the local county hospital(s).

While Sampson’s case impact on its local hospital was listed as “low”, the county’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 was at 502.1, and the 14-day percent positive was at 10%.

Counties that do not meet criteria for red or orange are categorized as being in the yellow tier (significant community spread) and should continue to be vigilant to prevent further spread of COVID-19. The Alert System includes recommendations for individuals, businesses, community organizations and public officials in every county, as well as specific stepped-up recommendations for orange and red counties.

The report listing Sampson as a “critical” area came on the heels of a study was released last week by NCDHHS revealing that, since September, new virus cases have been increasing faster in rural counties.

The NCDHHS report, which looks at data since the start of the pandemic, found that since September 2020:

• Nearly twice as many new cases have been reported from rural counties compared to urban or suburban counties.

• The majority of cases in rural counties are increasingly white, non-Hispanic as compared with previous months.

• COVID-19 related deaths in rural counties also increased significantly, and account for the majority of deaths statewide compared with deaths in urban and suburban counties.

• Among deaths in rural counties, deaths among white, non-Hispanic and Black/African American cases have increased over time.

• The majority of COVID-19 cases in rural communities are in people 49 years and younger.

• The increase is being driven by community spread, not congregate living settings like nursing homes or jails.

Statewide as of noon Tuesday, there were 317,495 laboratory-confirmed cases (up 3,288 cases from Monday) and 4,852 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 38 from Monday), according to the numbers released through the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard.

There were 1,501 hospitalized (up 77 from Monday) and 4,682,064 COVID-19 tests performed in North Carolina as of noon Tuesday, the most recent figures showed.

Last week, Cooper announced that North Carolina’s indoor mass gathering limit will be lowered to 10 people “in an effort to drive down North Carolina’s key COVID-19 metrics.” The executive order went into effect on Friday and will be in place through Friday, Dec. 4.

