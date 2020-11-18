County athletics seek funding

Sandra Carroll, vice chair for the Sampson County Schools Board of Education, reviews board documents. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent

As COVID-19 continues to restrict attendance in venues, leaders from Sampson County Schools are exploring ways to fill revenue gaps for upcoming basketball and football games — two of biggest moneymakers for high school athletics.

During a Tuesday work session, the Board of Education discussed the matter with Interim Superintendent Dr. Stewart Hobbs. Although the virus continues to be a challenge, the district is still planning to move forward with sports for the 2020-2021 academic year. The majority of athletics are expected to start next semester with only a limited amount of spectators.

“Football and basketball is pretty much what funds these athletic programs,” Hobbs said to the board.

Booster clubs assist for equipment and uniforms, but money from the gates fund the athletic programs. Local athletic directors at high school put together estimated costs if every sport was played on a schedule lasting for seven weeks. The total cost for officials would be more than $16,000 per school and the estimated mileage for activity buses came out to $1,500.

“That can go up, especially if we have to social distance on buses,” Hobbs said.

It was reported that one school doesn’t have the funds and the other three could provide it, but it would be a financial strain — leaving schools to use their general funds to make up for the loss of revenue.

“Anything could help,” Hobbs said while making the request to the board because of limited sitting.

For outdoor parks, field, or courts the amount of of people allowed is the lesser of 100 people, 30 percent of the facility’s stated fire capacity, or seven individuals per 1,000 square feet if there’s no stated fire capacity. The limited number of indoor courts or rooms is 25 people.

Under a conference rule for indoor junior varsity sports, only parents from the home team will have an opportunity to purchase tickets. After the gym is cleared another 25 spectators are allowed for varsity games. The district is in the process of setting up the services of Pixellot, a company that installs automated sport production cameras for high schools. For a small fee, games will be available to watch online for the public and coaches for preparation purposes.

For safety precautions, a mask mandate is in effect for volleyball players who are playing games now and student-athletes working out indoors. As COVID-19 issues, continue, Hobbs also spoke about uncertainty about the future related to cases and orders from state and government officials.

“Right now, we’re planning to move forward and I do have some concerns about some sports, especially football and soccer,” Hobbs said about current approval from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

“As COVID-19 spreads, and it seems to be spreading like wildfire recently, nobody wants to think about it, but there’s a strong possibility that it won’t be any athletics this year,” board chair Sonya Powell added during the conversation.

Eligibility and a decrease in overall participation were also matters discussed by the board and Hobbs.

“There’s also the question about eligibility because some of these athletes are not performing where they should be,” he said.

There was a consensus to continue discussion on athletic funding during the next board meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, in the district auditorium, 406 Complex Road, Clinton.

Hobbton request declined

In addition to sports discussions, the board also reviewed a $90,000 capital outlay request from Hobbton High School for athletic improvements.

Funds were originally allocated to build a track at the school, but since the project stalled because of financial challenges, HHS leaders would like to spend the money on other needs. Some of it included weight room items, baseball cage turf, football pads and helmets, and ball field scoreboards. The largest listed need was a tractor at $23,000.

According to estimates from capitol outlay, re-allocated and remaining money from other district projects, and funding from Sampson County Commissioners, the total amount listed is a more than $363,000 — after money was spent on electrical engineering fees, soil samples, and a bulldozer rental.

Board member Kim Schmidlin was in favor of spending the money on improvements instead of it not being used, although it was set aside for a track project.

“We sat on it all this time because they wanted a track, but we all all know a track costing over one million dollars is not going to materialize at this point,” she said. “I don’t see any purpose to continue to withhold it from the school.”

Under the listed capitol outlay for the track, Hobbs made recommendation to return the money to other schools. Under a 2016-2017 plan, some of the money transferred to the track project was originally listed for Hargrove Elementary School and Midway High School, but the majority listed for HHS.

The board voted 4-3 to not place the issue on the agenda as a standalone for a final vote. Powell, Vice Chair Sandra Carroll, Robert Burley, and Glenn Faison voted against it.

“After looking at the list of items Hobbton High School was requesting from capital outlay, most of the board felt that those items were, first of all not needed at the present time, and second, they were not true capital outlay requests,” Powell stated. “If Hobbton develops a plan that incorporates true capital outlay needs, the board will consider the request and grant it.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.