Garland leaders urge vigilance

GARLAND — Mayor Winifred Murphy and officials are continuing to push safety and actions to slow the spread of COVID-19 with Sampson County being one of the top areas for leading cases.

“We were hoping that we would be back in place by now, but it seems like it’s just getting worse,” Murphy said while communicating with commissioners through the Internet.

During the virtual meeting, Murphy spoke about concerns regarding COVID-19 and Sampson County being a “critical community spread,” area based on a new alert system, showing counties with the highest levels of viral spread. Sampson is one of 10 in the critical category, making it a red county. The other levels are yellow (significant community spread) and orange (substantial community spread). North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and officials announced the system Tuesday to spread awareness about COVID-19 rates throughout North Carolina (see related story on today’s front page).

She stressed the importance of commissioners doing their their part in working to stop cases from increasing by communicating with the public.

“Our hospital rates are really high and we’re putting everybody at risk by not wearing masks,” she said. “I went out briefly today and it was just crazy how many people are still not wearing masks who are in public positions. This is really hurting all of us. I think if we were to wear the mask, we would be able to come from under this quicker.”

Along with stressing the importance of wearing masks, Murphy encouraged everyone to download the SlowCOVIDNC app and to share it with friends and family. Another precautions involved avoiding big gatherings. While talking to commissioners, Murphy recalled a moment Friday when there was a large crowd of people on the basketball court at one time. Several requests were made by town officials for the crowd to disperse before everyone eventually left.

“With COVID raging, we can’t have that many people congregating,” Murphy said.

Caution tape was put up to prevent access by Public Works, but it was later removed by someone. Further actions will be taken to prevent the issue in the future and for the health and safety of community members.

“We’re not in a position now to open up our parks, especially with these new guidelines that have come down from the state,” Murphy said about the Curtis D. Cain Memorial Park.

