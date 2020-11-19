Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

• Nov. 11 — Matthew Cory Boyette, 21, of 4149 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, financial card fraud and financial card theft. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Dec. 15.

• Nov. 11 — Glenwood Owens, 27, of 506 Mt. Carmel Road, Knightdale, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Dec. 4.

• Nov. 11 — Joshua Dale Smith, 27, of 3185 Honeycutt Road, Clinton, was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Nov. 13.

• Nov. 11 — Dominic Jevonte Rich, 25, of 167 Clark Lane, Salemburg, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 22.

• Nov. 12 — Tony Deshone Lewis, 19, of 731 Suttontown Road, Newton Grove, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 5.

• Nov. 12 — Michelle Diane McKethan, 43, of 2043 South River Road, Autryville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and second degree trespass. Bond set at $100; court date is Nov. 25.

• Nov. 13 — Decarus Jermain Burgess, 37, of 795 Jada Allen Road, Dunn, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of minor and underage person- aid/abet sale of alcohol. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Dec. 17.

• Nov. 13 — James Earl Hayes, 48, of 1920 Greenpath Road, Dunn, was charged with driving while impaired and no operator’s license. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 16.

• Nov. 13 — Tammy Bullard, 49, of 4171 Bass Lake Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny and shoplifting/concealment of goods. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Dec. 16.

• Nov. 13 — Yatazia Laquitta Davis, 22, of 2681 Wrench Road, Godwin, was charged with habitual larceny. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Dec. 7.

• Nov. 13 — Courtney Bullard, 30, of 1845 Laurel Lake Road, Salemburg, was charged with trespass of real property and destruction/damage/vandalism of property. No bond set; court date is Dec. 15.

• Nov. 14 — Spencer Todd Moore, 29, of 4545 Bradshaw Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Dec. 11.

• Nov. 14 — April Claudette Gibbs, 26, of 1503 Leroy Autry Road, Autryville, was charged with resisting public officer, misdemeanor larceny and assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $750; court date is Dec. 3.

• Nov. 14 — Wyoming Sellers, 64, of 405 Salem Circle, Salemburg, was charged with communicating threats. No bond listed; court date is Dec. 17.

• Nov. 14 — Tara Nicole Wilson, 23, of 917 Vann Road, Newton Grove, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 17.

• Nov. 14 — Ruben Gustavo Velasquez, 32, of 1088 Spencer Road, Faison, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Dec. 16.

• Nov. 15 — Elijah Smith, 41, of 2775 Autry Mill Road, Godwin, was charged with injury to personal property. No bond listed; court date is Dec. 14.

• Nov. 16 — Spencer Todd Moore, 30, of 4545 Bradshaw Road, Clinton, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods/property. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Nov. 19.

• Nov. 16 — Charles Aaron Wright, 67, of 207 Bluegrass Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is Dec. 15.

• Nov. 16 — Julian Wilson Bradsher, 46, of 248 Summer Tree Court, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass and assault on a female. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 7.

• Nov. 16 — James Dustin Grady, 36, of 575 Beautancus Road, Mount Olive, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods/property, felony larceny and possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Dec. 11.

• Nov. 17 — Dante Mikail Blue, 19, of 100 Margies Lane, Dunn, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 11.

• Nov. 17 — Rayshaun Avery, 23, of 8310 Cedar Creek Road, Fayetteville, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and discharging firearm within city limits. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Dec. 17.

• Nov. 17 — Naisha Amil Monroe, 19, of 2545 Cartertown Road, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property and trespassing. No bond set; court date is Jan. 7.

• Nov. 17 — Joe Dwight Mooring, 57, of 310 Corbett Road, Newton Grove, was charged with violation of a domestic order and stalking. No bond set; court date is Dec. 15.

• Nov. 17 — Latoya Charlene Simmons, 25, of 235 Clive Jacobs Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Dec. 14.

• Nov. 18 — Amilcar Misnel Perez, 40, of 1950 Turkey Hwy., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and no operator’s license. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 5.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff's Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police).