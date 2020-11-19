CCS unveilsCOVID casesdata reporting

A staff member at Butler Avenue School gives a young student her lunch before sending her off to class on her first day back to school earlier this year. File Photo|Sampson Independent

Three of Clinton City Schools at the K-5 level have been able to return to school with minimal social distancing, and the school system has now updated its website to include COVID-19 information.

L.C. Kerr, Butler Avenue School and Sunset Avenue School are back in action per the governor’s executive order permitting K-5 students to return to Plan A or minimal social distancing at school. The students returned to school on Oct. 19 at the transition from the first to second nine weeks.

School officials recently updated numbers of students who had returned at each of those schools. New information has also been added to the Clinton City Schools website, at www.clinton.k12.nc.us, with a tab titled “COVID-19 info. It contains information and resources for parents and teachers, as well as updated statistics on COVID cases among staff and students.

For elementary schools the staff active cases are at one and the staff cumulative cases are at two. The face-to-face student active cases stand at three and the face-to-face cumulative cases are currently 10, according to the database. There are no clusters. For secondary schools the staff active case are at one and the staff cumulative cases are at four, the figures show. The face-to-face student active cases stand at six and the face-to-face cumulative cases are at eight. There are similarly no clusters, officials said.

“It’s not just a dashboard,” Johnson noted of the information. “You do have the dashboard there and you can see the updated numbers for cumulative totals for the number of staff who have tested positive for COVID. You can see active totals for staff. You can see active totals for face-to-face students. You can see cumulative totals for face-to-face students. And then we also put the percentages for students and staff in there so that can kind of give you additional information.”

At L.C Kerr there were four virtual teachers, and 69 virtual students. There were 10 face-to-face teachers and 135 face-to-face students. There were a total of 218 kindergarten students.

“We had 69 virtual students and now we have 36,” CCS Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson explained of the change in virtual student numbers. “Now we have three teachers that are doing virtual; there used to be four. We have 11 face-to-face teachers and 176 students with the class average being 16.”

There are a total of 212 kindergarten students now at L.C. Kerr for Title I pre-kindergarten. There are two teachers and 36 students. Title I students are for which an Local Education Agency or school uses Title I funds. For the North Carolina pre-kindergarten there are six teachers and 67 students. There are a total of 89 pre-kindergarten students.

According to John Lowe, executive director of Technology and Auxiliary Services for CCS, there is a total of 15% less kindergarten students across the state this year than last year.

For Butler Avenue School, the school expected a total of 102 students in first and second grades to come back to a face-to-face instruction environment. There are 13 face-to-face first grade teachers with 190 students. There are three virtual teachers with 50 students in first grade. For second grade, there are 10 face-to-face teachers with 176 students. For the same grade, there are three virtual classes with a total of 65 students.

Sunset Avenue School had 40 third graders return to face-to-face instruction after leaving the virtual instruction. Now, there are 206 face-to-face children. There are a total of 59 virtual students for third grade. For fourth grade, 39 students left virtual for face-to-face instruction. Now there are 150 face-to-face students and 66 virtual students. Lastly, for fifth grade, 49 students left virtual for face-to-face instruction. There are 149 face-to-face students and 78 virtual students.

L.C. Kerr shares buses with Butler Avenue School.

With the note that bus numbers can fluctuate, CCS reported that in the morning one of its buses can have as little as 19 students and another as high as 30 students. In the afternoon, CCS reported that one bus might have as little as 23 students and another bus as high as 37 students.

“Thirty-seven would be about 55% capacity,” Johnson stated. “So, we’re still running very low numbers on our buses at LCK and at Butler Avenue.”

At Sunset there is a little bit of a different story, with six total buses. One bus might have as little as 22 students riding in the morning while another bus may have as high as 42 riding in the morning. In the afternoon, one bus may have as little as 14 riding on the bus while another bus may have as high as 47 students riding in the afternoon, school officials said.

“I’m not promising that the numbers are gonna go down,” Johnson stated. “ There are no social distancing restrictions for buses for Plan A. Again, Plan A is called minimal social distancing. So there is no requirement for numbers. But I can tell you that we’re looking at the numbers and we’re looking at our bus routes. We’re seeing if there’s anything we can do. We’re looking at possible double routes. But of course that costs much more financially to pay our bus drivers to do double routes. But we’re seeing what we can do.”

The capacity of a K-5 bus is 72 students.

Johnson also noted that CCS does not qualify for P-EBT because schools would need to have utilized virtual learning for all students for at least five consecutive school days between Aug. 17 and Sept. 30, something that CCS has not done.

