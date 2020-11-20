Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 18 — Dominic Lamar Rayner, 18, of 489 Governor Moore Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of marijuana and on an out-of-county warrant with carrying concealed gun. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 10.

• Nov. 19 — Anthony Marquis Washington, 30, of 112-B Hallie Family Lane, Kenansville, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Dec. 11.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.