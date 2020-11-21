Farm House comes to Sampson

A breakfast meal at The Farm House. Courtesy Photo Karson McCullen, right, is looking forward to managing The Farm House, a family business. He is pictured with his mother Sherry House. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Wearing gloves, Karson McCullen grabs a doughnut for a customer at The Farm House, which opened this month in Newton Grove. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent The Farm House, located at 301 Raleigh St., recently opened in downtown Newton Grove. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

NEWTON GROVE — In a cozy restaurant with an ambience of the countryside, Karson McCullen wants visitors to feel like they’re at home or going to grandma’s house.

“We’re people of faith and we pray that the Lord dwells here and when you come in, you feel his presence and enjoy good food,” McCullen said about the family-owned business, serving hearty breakfast and lunch meals.

The Farm House, a cafe and bakery located on Raleigh Street in the heart of Newton Grove, opened its doors in early-November. Newton Grove is home for owner McCullen. He grew up in a house across the street from the restaurant on Raleigh Street.

After earning his diploma from Hobbton High School, where he was involved in show choir, Beta Club and other organizations. McCullen enrolled in online classes at Liberty University for business administration. He also sings and works for the Wilmington Celebration Choir, a touring gospel choir with more than 50 members representing different churches and denominations in eastern North Carolina.

“I’ve always been a behind-the-scenes person,” he said. “I love business, office work, and stuff like that. So really transitioning to the background in the kitchen wasn’t too difficult.”

He thought about starting the restaurant in Wilmington, but he decided to built it in northern Sampson County.

“I remember seeing this building all my life,” McCullen said about the property previously used by Gary Mac Herring for his MaryMack’s business, specializing in shaved ice and snow cone production. “As a kid, it was a place where you came to get slushies. It’s just neat how it worked out so I was able to be here.”

While growing up in town, he was involved in Boy Scouts of America and earned an Eagle Scout ranking — the highest honor in the organization. One of his favorite activities was cooking and joining competitions. He learned a lot from his scoutmaster’s wife.

“That’s where I got some of my love of cooking,” he said.

It also came from his grandmother, Deborah Whitman. At a young age, McCullen started baking with his cousins. Together, they made sweets for community members. His mom, Sherry House, was also influential when it comes to cultivating his culinary skills.

“She’s the first person you’ll see when you come here,” McCullen said about his mom being stationed behind the register at The Farm House.

House never worked in town and is enjoying meeting people who call Newton Grove home and visitors from other areas.

“I’m already getting some regulars and I’m learning their names,” House said.

In the morning, a breakfast hot bar is available featuring choices such as scrambled eggs, hashbrown casserole, baked apples, and meats such as bacon, country ham and sausage. Later during lunch, one of the biggest things on the menu is the chicken salad sandwich. Some of the other choices include grilled cheese, pimento cheese and the Circle City BLT. Sweets such as doughnuts and cakes are also available in the bakery.

Work began in late April. During that time, COVID-19 was a major challenge along with renovation. But overall, McCullen said The Farm House has been blessed and they are happy to be open.

“One day, we would like to expand our restaurant and create more seating,” he said looking toward the future. “We would also like to have a gift shop here too. That’s down the road, but that’s the goal.”

This story originally ran in Thursday’s e-edition. It is offered here for the first time in print. Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.