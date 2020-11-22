Dr. Smith saying goodbye

Inside Clinton Medical Clinic, Dr. John B. Smith is finishing up work to provide the best care to his patients throughout the week.

Outside his office and the reception area, the lobby and parking lot is empty as the sun begins to disappear after 5:30 p.m. For a moment, Smith leaves his desk with a cake, gifts and farewell cards sitting on top. At the end of November, Smith will be saying goodbye to a place that became like family during his 41 years of service.

“It was a very different world than it is now,” Smith said looking back and then toward a future of retirement.“Things have changed a lot. But it was a good place to practice medicine then and it’s a good place to practice medicine now.”

Growing up on a tobacco farm in Lenoir County, Smith didn’t envision that he’d be wearing a stethoscope around his neck in 2020.

“It was hot, sweaty, and dirty, and mind-numbing,” he said about not liking the grueling tasks of cropping leaves. “The work was backbreaking. My father was a very demanding taskmaster. I swore that I was going to get something as far away as I could.”

In the fifth grade, his goal was to be an aerospace engineer. After graduating from high school, he left his hometown of Deep Run and went to North Carolina State University and earned a degree in aerospace engineering in 1971.

“There were no jobs,” Smith said. “There were guys with my degree pumping gas in Florida.”

The Apollo space program of NASA began to wind down and the supersonic transport program in Washington was cancelled too. There were a lot of aerospace engineers with no jobs. Smith was one of them.

“My father rewarded me by letting me come home and work on the farm with my degree in aerospace engineering,” he said about the summer after his senior year. “My uncle came by one day when we were cropping tobacco and I came out to the end of the road. He looked down at me and said ‘I do believe you are the most educated tobacco cropper I have seen in my whole life.’”

Days later with tobacco gum on his hands, he opened a letter with an offer for an assistantship from N.C. State. From that moment, his life changed.

He completed two years in biological and human engineering and earned a master’s degree. At that point, Smith focused on medical school, to take another direction in his life. A major influence in family medicine was Dr. Rose Pully, a primary care physician in Kinston. She looked after Smith’s grandmother and allowed him to follow her around.

Next, he graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine in Chapel Hill. He came to Sampson County after completing his residency at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Smith spent six weeks as a second-year family medicine resident in Sampson County.

“You got to see a lot of stuff,” he said. “I swore there was not a normal ear in any kid in Sampson County because everybody had ear infections. I saw a lot and I learned a lot while I was down here.”

Making a good impression, he decided to return, opening an office in August 1980 after being offered the position. With his wife being from Lenoir County as well, Sampson was the right place for the couple since it wasn’t too far from home. Looking back at the days of elementary school, becoming a family practitioner was the last place Smith thought he would end up.

“It’s amazing,” he said while giving to credit to others who guided him along the way. “I’m still seeing some of the patients now that I saw that first month in practice. Not very many people can say that about their practice.”

After 41 years of serving patients, Smith is hanging up the stethoscope as an adult and family medicine doctor. Through the years, he provided care and saved lives by helping his patients get better. Smith also helped parents bring lives into the world by delivering more than 1,000 babies.

The clinic became family, especially with nurses Sharlene Raynor and Susan Jordan, a medical assistant. They’re retiring too at the end of November — a bittersweet moment for all three.

“He’s more than our boss, he’s our brother,” Raynor said. “We told him that he would never ever say goodbye to us.”

Raynor’s time with Smith goes back 40 years and for Jordan it’s 30 years. Collectively, the trio has 110 years of work experience. Coming from large families, many of their loved ones were some of the first to become patients of Smith. Next came friends, church members and more community members.

“It was just kind of a mutual understanding that when we started, we were all going to retire together,” Raynor said. “We bonded quick. We’re three peas in the pod and we have been called The Three Stooges. We can’t figure out who is which. That’s the way it’s been and we’ve been inseparable.”

“Her family is mine and my family is hers,” Jordan added about their close relationship.

For the nurses, Jordan added that Smith is their “brother from another momma” and said said his heart is in the right place when it comes to being a doctor.

“All three of us had things that were very happy in our lives and things that were very sad,” Jordan said. “We stood by each other through all of it. The good and the bad of it.”

Over the years, they have developed many precious moments with their patients. They have laughed, cried and prayed with them. Some have even shared personal stories that they have not told other people.

“We feel like it’s a ministry to work with the patients,” Jordan said. “You’re sharing God’s love with them and you’re being the hands.”

Since the news broke, many patients have brought gifts to wish them well. Raynor said there were so many, it felt like a funeral. Many of them cried and wondered what they were going to do without them.

“We told them they got the best doctor,” Jordan said. “They got Jesus with them and he’s going to take care of them.”

Smith shared the same feelings about the nurses he bonded with over the years.

“It’s a fair amount of teamwork involved,” he said. “I was kidding with my patients and I told them that I had to quit, but it wasn’t my decision. But my nurses were quitting and there was no way I could practice without those two working with me.”

When asked about retirement, they all had a similar plan — grandchildren.

“My kids grew up without me there because I was working most of the time,” Smith said. “COVID has made it so I couldn’t see my grandchildren very much. I do a lot of work in the nursing home and we’re exposed to it a lot. I have a family with health issues, so you really can’t take the risk of them getting the virus.”

After going into quarantine for a few weeks, Smith is looking forward to playing with his grandchildren, 10 and younger, like he used to before COVID-19 hit. That comes with not wearing hazmat suits because of the virus. One of his grandchildren said he looked like a spaceman.

“No grandson, this is not the aerospace engineer that I wanted to be at all,” Smith said with a chuckle beneath his mask.

Just like the nurses who became his sisters over the years, he’s going to miss the patients.

“If I’m really cranky and out of sorts, If I had a bad thing happen, I can come in here and lose myself in the patients, their problems and what needs to be done,” Smith said. “I don’t know many jobs that will stretch you, and teach you, and try you quite like this one will do. Every day it’s something new and every day is different. When you open the door, you don’t know what’s behind room one, room two, or room three.”

For his passion in the medical field, Smith was named North Carolina’s Family Physician of the Year by the North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians in 2000. He is also retiring as medical director for Mary Gran Nursing Center and Southwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, both in Clinton. With his wife Jane, Smith had four daughters, Jackie, Kelly, and twins Amanda and Beth, who were raised in Clinton.

About six years ago, Amanda died from cardiac arrest. His family away from home was there for him.

“That was pretty tough,” Smith said. “That’s where a practice like this and having partners and people like (Jordan and Raynor) help you get through that. Losing children is something most parents are not really good at. That’s why it’s nice having a support system like you have here. Life is going to serve up some very difficult situations for most of us along the way.”

Like Smith, Raynor also faced tragedy in her life and was comforted by her family at the clinic. Her husband, Andy Raynor, passed away from cardiac arrest about a year and a half ago while playing golf. Before his passing, Raynor remembered her husband writing a special message in her daughter’s birthday card: “Savor the little things in life for they are what makes life worth living.” Jordan said it was words he stood by, and it spoke to the importance of spending time with family. Over the years, Jordan said they’ve been blessed to have wonderful husbands to provide support. During retirement, she’s looking forward to spending more time with her husband, Craig Jordan.

Matt Robinson, practice administrator, said Raynor and Jordan will be greatly missed.

“They knew their patients very well and both had a unique way of interacting which their patients at ease,” Robinson said. “As tenured nurses, they were role models for our younger nurses. I suspect Dr. Smith’s patients will miss Sharlene and Susan just as much as they will miss Dr. Smith.”

Robinson said Smith has been one of the hardest working physicians in the practice. On most days, Smith worked well into the evening finishing up charts and medication refills.

“He was dedicated to, and had a great relationship with, his patients,” Robinson said. “As a result his patients would often bring him letters, cards and home-baked goods — even more so now that he is retiring. As the longest serving physician and president of Clinton Medical Clinic, Inc, his insight and leadership will be greatly missed as he pursues his new endeavor.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.