Rotary, realtors donate to schools

Officials from Clinton City Schools receive donations from the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club and Cape Fear REALTORS. Pictured from left, Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson; Eileen Coite, president of the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club; Georgina Zeng, of Cape Fear REALTORS; and Sheila Peterson, executive director of human resources for human resources of Clinton City Schools. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Officials from Sampson County Schools receive donations from the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club and Cape Fear REALTORS. Pictured from left, Jennifer Daughtry, director of high school education; Georgina Zeng, of Cape Fear REALTORS; Eileen Coite, president of the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club; and Col. Tommy Macon, interim assistant superintendent for curriculum and instructional services. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Jennifer Daughtry, director of high school education for Sampson County Schools, receives a box of disposable gloves from Georgina Zeng, president for the Sampson-Duplin Realtors Council. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent On behalf of the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club, President Eileen Coite gives a donation to Col. Tommy Macon, interim assistant superintendent for curriculum and instructional services for Sampson County Schools. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

Thanks to the generosity of Rotarians and local realtors, Sampson County’s school leaders were pleased large boxes of disposable gloves as COVID-19 challenges continue for educators.

Members of the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club and Cape Fear REALTORS donated 34,000 gloves to Clinton City Schools (CCS) and Sampson County Schools (SCS). Every year, the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club selects a project with $2,500 in grant funding from Rotary District 7730 and $2,500 from the annual Shrimp Fest, a major fundraiser in Clinton. The REALTORS donated another $1,500 which brought the total to $6,500. From that total $500 of money from the realtors group went to Duplin County School.

“We are beyond thankful to the Cape Fear REALTORS and also Rotary for their gifts of the gloves,” said CCS Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson. “It’s going to assist us and assist our faculty during this pandemic season.”

Eileen Coite, president of the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club, and member Georgina Zeng, of Cape Fear REALTORS, visited central offices to meet with district officials. Zeng is the owner of the Clinton-based ELC Real Estate, which specialize in homes, land, and commercial properties. She also serves as serves as the president for the Sampson-Duplin Realtors Council.

“What better way to serve our community than to use our grant funds to protect our students and educators in this pandemic,” said Coite, director of the Sampson County Cooperative Extension. “Under the circumstances, we felt this was the greatest need.”

As of Monday, Sampson County health officials reported more than 3,500 positive test results and 39 deaths. From that total, 80 new cases were reported at the beginning of the week.

Col. Tommy Macon, SCS interim assistant superintendent for curriculum and instructional services, showed a lot of appreciation for the donations which will support students and employees in the district.

“I’m thrilled and excited to have partnerships like the one we have in Sampson County because we’re truly a community school system,” Macon said. “We could not properly function and do our job without the help of our community and personnel. As stakeholders, we always toot their horn and let them know how much we always appreciate their continued support and engagement in the school system.”

In August, the organizations presented checks to the local school districts and Duplin County Schools. Each school system received $2,500. Funds were used to purchase personal protective equipment items such as hand sanitizer, masks, and thermometers for temperature checks.

Cape Fear REALTORS, a not-for-profit corporation, serves more than 2,800 members in the Southeastern region of the state. The Duplin-Sampson Council was created in 2015, when the former Duplin-Sampson Association of Realtors merged with Cape Fear REALTORS. The original organization was formed in 2002 by local real estate firms in the region, which covers both counties.

Founded in 1905, Rotary International has 1.2 million members in more than 35,000 clubs worldwide. The purpose of the organization is to provide humanitarian services though projects. Some of the goals is to promote peace; fight diseases; providing clean water, sanitation, and hygiene; and supporting local education.