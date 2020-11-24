Mask rules tightened as cases climb

The new COVID-19 County Alert System map on Monday showed that the North Carolina counties in the red, denoting ‘critical community spread,’ has doubled to 20. Sampson was taken down a notch to the orange due to a slightly lower percent positive, despite growing cases. Courtesy of NCDHHS COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases

Sampson County has sustained six deaths attributed to COVID-19 since Thursday to go along with 129 new cases of the virus, according to the Sampson County Health Department. The rapid rise in cases across the state prompted Governor Roy Cooper to issue safety measures tightening mask requirements and enforcement, saying that the state was “in danger.”

Executive Order No. 180 goes into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and runs through Friday, Dec. 11.

In addition to extending Phase 3 capacity limits and safety requirements, the state order tightens the existing statewide mask requirement — making it clear that everyone needs to wear a mask whenever they are with someone who is not from the same household.

The order also adds the mask requirement to several additional settings including any public indoor space even when maintaining 6 feet of distance; gyms even when exercising; all schools public and private; and all public or private transportation when travelling with people outside of the household.

The order also requires large retail businesses with more than 15,000 square feet to have an employee stationed near entrances ensuring mask wearing and implementing occupancy limits for patrons who enter.

Sampson reported 49 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday following the 80 reported on Monday, stemming from the weekend and Friday. Total positive tests to date in Sampson number 3,583, with two deaths reported Tuesday and the four deaths reported Monday putting the county’s death toll at 41. Of the number of positive tests, dating back to March, a number of those recovered was no longer being provided by the county as of earlier this month.

There were 10,274 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson as of Tuesday, to include 6,691 total negative tests (up 125 from Monday) along with the 3,583 positives, according to local health officials. A number of pending tests is no longer included in the county report.

Statewide as of noon Tuesday, there were 342,294 laboratory-confirmed cases (up 3,100 cases from Monday) and 5,074 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 35 from Monday), according to the numbers released through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Dashboard.

There were 1,724 hospitalized (up 123 from Monday) and 5,010,194 COVID-19 tests performed in North Carolina as of noon Tuesday, the most recent figures showed.

“I have a stark warning for North Carolinians today: We are in danger,” Cooper said on Monday. “This is a pivotal moment in our fight against the coronavirus. Our actions now will determine the fate of many.”

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NCDHHS, updated North Carolina’s COVID-19 County Alert System map due to the rapid rise in cases and hospitalization over the past week.

Since introducing the system last week, 10 more counties have moved into the red category indicating critical community spread. There are now 20 red counties and 42 orange counties.

“The coming weeks will be a true test of our resolve to do what it takes to keep people from getting sick, to save lives, and to make sure that if you need hospital care whether it’s for a heart attack or a car accident or COVID-19, you can get it,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.

The COVID-19 County Alert System unveiled last week showed that Sampson County was one of 10 counties in North Carolina that is site of “critical community spread.” On Monday, that number of counties doubled to 20, however Sampson was taken down a notch to “significant community spread,” the percent positive tests putting the county just below the 10% threshold, but the number of cases per 100,000 increasing.

The map will be updated every other week.

According to officials, the system uses metrics informed by the White House Coronavirus Task Force and North Carolina’s key metrics to categorize counties into three tiers:

• Yellow: Significant Community Spread

• Orange: Substantial Community Spread

• Red: Critical Community Spread

Because no one metric provides a complete picture, the COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county. Hospital impact is measured via a composite score that includes percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-19 related visits to the Emergency Department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.

To meet critical (red) counties must have a case rate of at least 200 per 100,000 population with at least 42 cases in the past 14 days (Sampson has reported 401 cases between Nov. 6-19), and have either a 10% or greater 14-day percent positive or a high impact on the local county hospital(s).

Both Sampson and Duplin were listed in the orange under the latest report.

While Sampson’s case impact on its local hospital was listed as “low”, the county’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 was at 574.5, and the 14-day percent positive was at 9.5%, just under the 10% threshold that would make it a site of critical spread. In Duplin, case impact on the local hospital was listed as “moderate”, with the county’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 at 609.2, and the 14-day percent positive was at 6.6%.

State health officials have advised people to avoid travel over Thanksgiving and only gather with people in their household. For those that do plan to travel or get together with others, NCDHHS has issued guidance outlining steps to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, including getting tested three to four days ahead of time.

Community testing events and other testing sites are listed online at ncdhhs.gov/testingplace.

