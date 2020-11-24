Mask rules tightened as cases climb

Six more Sampson deaths; Cooper: ‘We are in danger’

By Chris Berendt [email protected]
The new COVID-19 County Alert System map on Monday showed that the North Carolina counties in the red, denoting ‘critical community spread,’ has doubled to 20. Sampson was taken down a notch to the orange due to a slightly lower percent positive, despite growing cases.

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline

*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.

March 16 — first case

April 3 — second case

April 5 — third case

April 6 — 5 cases

April 8 — 9 cases

April 9 — 10 cases

April 13 — 13 cases

April 14 — 14 cases

April 15 — 17 cases

April 16 — 18 cases

April 17 — 19 cases

April 20 — 21 cases

April 21 — 24 cases

April 22 — 27 cases

April 23 — 35 cases

April 24 — 36 cases

April 27 — 45 cases

April 28 — 49 cases

April 29 — 63 cases

April 30 — 74 cases

May 1 — 81 cases

May 4 — 96 cases

May 5 — 100 cases

May 6 — 120 cases

May 7 — 129 cases

May 8 — 140 cases

May 11 — 171 cases

May 12 — 177 cases

May 13 — 193 cases

May 14 — 211 cases

May 15 — 224 cases

May 18 — 257 cases

May 19 — 267 cases

May 20 — 302 cases

May 21 — 314 cases

May 22 — 333 cases

May 26 — 392 cases

May 27 — 402 cases

May 28 — 413 cases

May 29 — 429 cases

June 1 — 479 cases

June 2 — 501 cases

June 3 — 510 cases

June 4 — 545 cases

June 5 — 563 cases

June 8 — 606 cases

June 9 — 630 cases

June 10 — 637 cases

June 11 — 681 cases

June 12 — 707 cases

June 15 — 749 cases

June 16 — 764 cases

June 17 — 804 cases

June 18 — 823 cases

June 19 — 859 cases

June 22 — 890 cases

June 23 — 927 cases

June 24 — 940 cases

June 25 — 954 cases

June 26 — 977 cases

June 29 — 1,013 cases

June 30 — 1,057 cases

July 1 — 1,077 cases

July 2 — 1,085 cases

July 6 — 1,122 cases

July 7 — 1,134 cases

July 8 — 1,149 cases

July 9 — 1,157 cases

July 10 — 1,181 cases

July 13 — 1,200 cases

July 14 — 1,229 cases

July 15 — 1,262 cases

July 16 — 1,283 cases

July 17 — 1,287 cases

July 20 — 1,290 cases

July 21 — 1,322 cases

July 22 — 1,382 cases

July 23 — 1,433 cases

July 24 — 1,451 cases

July 27 — 1,478 cases

July 28 — 1,489 cases

July 29 — 1,498 cases

July 30 — 1,507 cases

July 31 — 1,521 cases

Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases

Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases

Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases

Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases

Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases

Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases

Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases

Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases

Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases

Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases

Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases

Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases

Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases

Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases

Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases

Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases

Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases

Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases

Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases

Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases

Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases

Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases

Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases

Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases

Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases

Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases

Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases

Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases

Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases

Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases

Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases

Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases

Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases

Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases

Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases

Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases

Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases

Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases

Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases

Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases

Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases

Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases

Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases

Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases

Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases

Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases

Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases

Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases

Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases

Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases

Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases

Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases

Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases

Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases

Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases

Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases

Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases

Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases

Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases

Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases

Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases

Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases

Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases

Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases

Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases

Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases

Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases

Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases

Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases

Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases

Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases

Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases

Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases

Sampson County has sustained six deaths attributed to COVID-19 since Thursday to go along with 129 new cases of the virus, according to the Sampson County Health Department. The rapid rise in cases across the state prompted Governor Roy Cooper to issue safety measures tightening mask requirements and enforcement, saying that the state was “in danger.”

Executive Order No. 180 goes into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and runs through Friday, Dec. 11.

In addition to extending Phase 3 capacity limits and safety requirements, the state order tightens the existing statewide mask requirement — making it clear that everyone needs to wear a mask whenever they are with someone who is not from the same household.

The order also adds the mask requirement to several additional settings including any public indoor space even when maintaining 6 feet of distance; gyms even when exercising; all schools public and private; and all public or private transportation when travelling with people outside of the household.

The order also requires large retail businesses with more than 15,000 square feet to have an employee stationed near entrances ensuring mask wearing and implementing occupancy limits for patrons who enter.

Sampson reported 49 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday following the 80 reported on Monday, stemming from the weekend and Friday. Total positive tests to date in Sampson number 3,583, with two deaths reported Tuesday and the four deaths reported Monday putting the county’s death toll at 41. Of the number of positive tests, dating back to March, a number of those recovered was no longer being provided by the county as of earlier this month.

There were 10,274 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson as of Tuesday, to include 6,691 total negative tests (up 125 from Monday) along with the 3,583 positives, according to local health officials. A number of pending tests is no longer included in the county report.

Statewide as of noon Tuesday, there were 342,294 laboratory-confirmed cases (up 3,100 cases from Monday) and 5,074 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 35 from Monday), according to the numbers released through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Dashboard.

There were 1,724 hospitalized (up 123 from Monday) and 5,010,194 COVID-19 tests performed in North Carolina as of noon Tuesday, the most recent figures showed.

“I have a stark warning for North Carolinians today: We are in danger,” Cooper said on Monday. “This is a pivotal moment in our fight against the coronavirus. Our actions now will determine the fate of many.”

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NCDHHS, updated North Carolina’s COVID-19 County Alert System map due to the rapid rise in cases and hospitalization over the past week.

Since introducing the system last week, 10 more counties have moved into the red category indicating critical community spread. There are now 20 red counties and 42 orange counties.

“The coming weeks will be a true test of our resolve to do what it takes to keep people from getting sick, to save lives, and to make sure that if you need hospital care whether it’s for a heart attack or a car accident or COVID-19, you can get it,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.

The COVID-19 County Alert System unveiled last week showed that Sampson County was one of 10 counties in North Carolina that is site of “critical community spread.” On Monday, that number of counties doubled to 20, however Sampson was taken down a notch to “significant community spread,” the percent positive tests putting the county just below the 10% threshold, but the number of cases per 100,000 increasing.

The map will be updated every other week.

According to officials, the system uses metrics informed by the White House Coronavirus Task Force and North Carolina’s key metrics to categorize counties into three tiers:

• Yellow: Significant Community Spread

• Orange: Substantial Community Spread

• Red: Critical Community Spread

Because no one metric provides a complete picture, the COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county. Hospital impact is measured via a composite score that includes percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-19 related visits to the Emergency Department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.

To meet critical (red) counties must have a case rate of at least 200 per 100,000 population with at least 42 cases in the past 14 days (Sampson has reported 401 cases between Nov. 6-19), and have either a 10% or greater 14-day percent positive or a high impact on the local county hospital(s).

Both Sampson and Duplin were listed in the orange under the latest report.

While Sampson’s case impact on its local hospital was listed as “low”, the county’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 was at 574.5, and the 14-day percent positive was at 9.5%, just under the 10% threshold that would make it a site of critical spread. In Duplin, case impact on the local hospital was listed as “moderate”, with the county’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 at 609.2, and the 14-day percent positive was at 6.6%.

State health officials have advised people to avoid travel over Thanksgiving and only gather with people in their household. For those that do plan to travel or get together with others, NCDHHS has issued guidance outlining steps to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, including getting tested three to four days ahead of time.

Community testing events and other testing sites are listed online at ncdhhs.gov/testingplace.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.