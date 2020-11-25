Projects to begin beginning of next year

A bridge in Sampson County will be replaced next year, after the N.C. Department of Transportation recently awarded a $528,000 contract.

The contract was awarded to S & C Construction LLC of Wilmington. The project includes replacing the bridge, which was built in 1962, on Houses Mill Road over Sevenmile Swamp.

Work can start in early January and is expected to be complete by the end of the year. During construction, Rosin Hill, Church and Seven Mile Church roads can be used as a detour.

The NCDOT also recently awarded multiple contracts to improve highways and secondary roads in Duplin County.

Barnhill Contracting Company of Rocky Mount was awarded two separate $1.7 million contracts. Both projects call for milling and resurfacing the roadway and reconstructing shoulders. One project was awarded for a section of N.C. 41 and 18 sections of secondary roads, while the other contract was awarded to work on a section of N.C. 111 and 13 sections of secondary roads.

The third contract awarded this month in Duplin County was for $1.6 million to ST Wooten Corp. of Wilson. The contractor will mill and resurface the road and grade the shoulder along a section of N.C. 903 and 12 sections of secondary roads.

All three projects can start in mid-March and are expected to be complete in the fall of 2021.