Local church helps out on Thanksgiving

The Vine Fellowship will be giving out free contactless meals for the community on Thanksgiving Day.

They will be giving out the meals at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center at 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton. The plates are takeout only on a first-come, first-served basis from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. this Thursday, Nov. 26. The plates consist of turkey, yams, green beans, dressing, bread and dessert.

“We believe that we are called to be the hands and feet of Christ and there’s no better time than during this COVID crisis to do just that,” Matthew Barefoot, pastor of The Vine Fellowship, commented. “We know there are many of our neighbors who may not be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal and we want to do whatever we can to make sure they do. We are called to love our neighbor and this is way that we can practically love them.”

Barefoot noted that the event in completely contactless. Cars will drive up and receive their plates. All volunteers will have temperature checks, and they will wear mask and gloves. They will maintain all social distancing guidelines and all areas where food is prepped will be disinfected, Barefoot noted.

“We know that these are difficult times but the main reason is we are called to serve,” Barefoot said of the importance of hosting this event. “When we see a need, we should do our best to meet that need. We would love for anyone who may not otherwise have a Thanksgiving meal to be able to enjoy one this year.”

The church will be following all CDC guidelines as well as recommendations and requirements from the Sampson Agri-Expo Center.

Barefoot’s favorite part of hosting events such as this is fulfilling his calling to love thy neighbor and pointing people to Jesus.

“This is really more than just handing out plates of food,” the pastor noted. “We believe we are here to love others as Christ has loved us. There’s great joy in doing that. There’s something special about being able to tangibly show others the love of God. We know these are trying times and we know not everyone will be able to gather as they usually do for Thanksgiving.

”We want the community to know that they have a place at our table. We hope they will come out and grab a plate or plates for their family,” Barefoot continued. “We want to do our part to give our neighbors hope and a good Thanksgiving meal.”

