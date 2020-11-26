Parker gives back to hometown

The non-profit 39 Legends Foundation board members, including Willie Parker, prepare to hand out turkeys at Royal Lane Park. Janell Panos speeds things along by handing out turkeys to cars that queued up at location across Clinton. Willie Parker gets ready to give out a turkey at Royal Lane Park.

Clinton native and former National Football League player Willie Parker, through his non-profit 39 Legends Foundation, gave out close to 600 turkeys the weekend before Thanksgiving.

“We just give back to the community,” Parker noted. “Last year we started on Christmas. We gave a lot of the kids toys and gift packets and school supplies. This year we wanted to take it a step further.”

Parker noted that his foundation was about giving back no matter where you’re at, whether it’s your hometown or someone else’s.

The former NFL player had a connection with each of the places he handed turkeys out to. He started in Raleigh-Durham, where he went to college, and then worked his way to Clinton, where he was born and raised. He gave turkeys away at three different locations in Clinton with each holding a special place in his heart — and hundreds of people packed each location waiting to take home at least one free turkey.

“What’s great about giving back in my hometown is you just come back and you start seeing people that grew up with you that bring up old memories and special moments that happened in the past,” Parker commented. “It’s just fun being around people that are in a special place, meaning my hometown.”

Parker spent the Sunday before Thanksgiving giving out free turkeys in hopes to help out families during the holidays. He knew in his heart what he wanted to do this year. He believes the board members of his non-profit helped him get creative with the idea, adding that Carlie C’s was a great asset to what he did on Sunday in Clinton.

“I just want to thank the City of Clinton for coming out and showing me and my foundation a lot of love,” Parker stated. “I know that we were giving back to the city but this was to bring smiles to people’s faces. I just want to thank Pastor Henry for opening his doors at First Baptist and having me here. I’m happy and I hope everyone else is happy too.”

The Clinton native stated that he passed out turkeys at the church where Leonard Henry now pastors, at 900 College St., because the two played football together, according to Parker, who stated he always looked up to Henry.

“He taught me a lot football-wise on the field and off the field,” he stated. “He taught me how to be a great student-athlete instead of just an athlete. So, he was my mentor growing up so it just means everything to me giving back.”

Parker also picked Royal Lane Apartments as one of the turkey stops because that is the place he grew up in Clinton. The former NFL player stated that he picked Dogwood Circle Apartments because that is where he and his friends would all go to hang out. Each place he visited had special meaning to him and each brought back memories — all looking a lot different now than they did when he was growing up, Parker conceded.

“Giving back to my community is something that has always been very important to me,” Parker stated. “Clinton is my hometown and I still have many friends and family living in the area. The opportunity to give back to the community that raised you is a blessing and a privilege.”

Parker’s non-profit 39 Legends Foundation focuses on inner-city youth athletes and operates football camps in the Raleigh-Durham area and others. Parker plans to run one in Pittsburgh early next year and Clinton sometime next year.

“He’s just giving back his time back to the community,” 39 Legends board member Janell Panos stated.

Parker went to Clinton High School and played football and ran track before going on to play college football at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and signed as an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He became a two-time Super Bowl champion.

“It was just something that was on his heart,” Panos said of Parker’s turkey giveaway. “He wanted to do something to give back to people in his hometown and he knows that during the pandemic there’s a lot of people who have lost jobs and there’s people that are suffering a little more this year. He knows that holidays are the times that people come together and if he can help out he would want to help out with giving food to families during the Thanksgiving holidays. “

“I feel that it’s awesome that he’s giving back. I feel that it’s great to see a successful person to not forget about their community or where they come from, which is Clinton, and to also think about families that are less fortunate,” she added.

