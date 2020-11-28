Board approves athletic funding

Powell Schmidlin Faison

Last year, courts and stadiums in Sampson County were filled with supporters in the stands watching local student-athletes compete for championships in basketball and football games.

For the upcoming season delayed by COVID-19, there will be a drop in attendance — and that comes with less money too. With high school athletic directors facing financial challenges, the Sampson County Schools Board of Education approved spending $60,000 to help fill the gaps during a recent meeting. If schools were able to field all the high school teams in all sports, it would cost more than $16,500. An additional $1,500 would be needed for activity buses,which is probably a low estimate due to mileage.

“They approached me about seeing if the board of education would assist them,” Interim Superintendent Dr. Stewart Hobbs said while making the request on behalf of the directors. “It would definitely wipe out their athletic budgets.”

Hobbs spoke about the issue of restricted attendance at basketball and football games because of the pandemic. Those sports bring in the most revenue and assist with funding other programs. Currently, the limited number of people for indoor courts or rooms is 25 people and 100 for outdoor areas.

“They’re looking at a substantial financial burden just to pay booking fees and officials,” Hobbs said about schools being put in a bind without additional support.

Hobbs said one high school in the district doesn’t have money to make up for the possible loss, while three could provide it, but they would have to go into their general fund balance. COVID-19 is also bringing challenges to fundraising projects

“It’s going to be a hardship,” Hobbs said.

Board member Kim Schmidlin made a motion to provide $15,000 for Hobbton, Lakewood, Midway and Union high schools, making the total contribution $60,000 from the district’s fund balance. It passed with a 4-3 vote. Chair Sonya Powell, Robert Burley and Glenn Faison voted against it. Before final approval, Powell talked about the district’s fund balance and issues from previous years.

“A few years ago, we were broke,” Powell said. “We didn’t have any fund balance whatsoever. We’ve done a whole lot and put forth a lot of effort to build that fund balance back up to a decent amount. It’s not overflowing.”

Speaking as a former coach, Powell said she’s not against athletics but believes there’s several variables that come into play such as timing.

“What if they don’t even need the money? Why are we giving them money before we even know how athletics is going to go?,” Powell questioned. “I’m not saying that we couldn’t necessarily give it to them, but I would like for us to come in later during the season of the athletics instead of the beginning of the athletics.”

Faison said he supports the school’s sports program, but said it was too much money to provide at one time. He believes half of the money should have been approved.

“We’re in a pandemic and of course things are different and I know schools are struggling because of lack of revenue,” Faison said after the meeting. “My thoughts would have been to fund at half now and let them come back later. What they gave was only an estimate. It may fall short or the estimate may supersede what they asked for. But half would get them a start.

“In all honesty, we don’t even know if football and basketball is going to happen with the way these (COVID-19) numbers are,” he added. “I think we were premature in allocating the funds. There’s going to be some stuff on the table next month that these schools are going to be asking for. Even though we have something in the fund balance, I don’t think we should be so quick to release it.”

Schmidlin believes the board should support athletic programs at the district’s high schools especially with football bringing in a lot of funds through attendance.

“They have not had a football season this year and all of our schools are going to be hurt by the fact that we can’t have spectators to pay gate fees,” Schmidlin said while reporting that $400,000 is in the fund balance. “I do think it’s important for us to pay. Athletics are important for the enrichment our students and we should participate in that expense.”

She also feels the decision shows a strong support for Sampson’s athletic programs. Several sports are underway such as volleyball and cross country. Board discussions regarding athletics began in October with a 2020-2021 sports calendar approved by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, in addition to future procedures. Due to COVID-19, the majority of sports have been moved to next semester and shortened to a seven-week season. Student-athletes who are learning remotely, face-to-face — or a hybrid of both — will be eligible to participate.

a conference rule for indoor junior varsity sports, only parents from the home team will have an opportunity to purchase tickets. After the gym is cleared another 25 spectators are allowed for varsity games. The district is in the process of setting up the services of Pixellot, a company that installs automated sport production cameras for high schools. For a small fee, games will be available to watch online for the public and coaches for preparation purposes.