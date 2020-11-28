Food bank at Expo Center ongoing

Three in One Family Center has tripled its free food distribution supply every Wednesday and will continue giving out that supply until the end of the year — and perhaps another 12 months.

The non-profit organization is a group determined to help people through creativity and food supplement throughout COVID-19.

Gregory Quick runs Three in One Family Center based out of Goldsboro. Quick has been participating in non-profits for 16 years now. He first started with his church, where he convinced his pastor to open a food bank through the church. Quick ran the food bank for eight years before relocating. When he came back to Goldsboro, someone else was running the church food bank so he decided to open up his own non-profit organization.

According to Quick’s wife, Cassandra Quick, the organization hands out food in Sampson, Duplin and Wayne counties.

“I think the word’s spreading,” Cassandra stated. “We just see the need of so many people. They’re so appreciative. Especially it being Thanksgiving. It’s a labor of love.”

The organization started its journey by giving out just vegetables. Now they give away meat, vegetable, milk and cheese. Weekly, Three in One Family Center hands out food to 800 to 1,100 families, some 2,000 pounds of food in all.

“It does something on the inside,” Cassandra said of being able to provide for the holidays. “It’s fulfilling.”

Gregory mentioned it was good to give out so close to the holidays due to the food insecurities in Sampson County.

Out of 2,936 sites, two received a Superior Site award in 2019, and Three in One Family Center was one of them. A Superior Site award goes to organizations that go above and beyond the call of duty.

Aside from food supplemental programs, Three in One Family Center helps people with their affordable housing applications.

“There’s a variety of things that we do, but it’s mainly food,” Gregory explained.

Gregory stated that food banks help different areas by giving them one less financial stress to worry about.

Three in One Family center began delivering pre-boxed nonperishable products to senior citizens in Goldsboro this year. N.C. Rep. Raymond Smith, who represents Wayne and Sampson counties, asked Gregory to bring his program here to Sampson. He noted that Smith spoke passionately about Sampsonand the need for a farm-to-family food program.

“We’re very excited to serve the people of Duplin, Wayne and Sampson County,” Gregory added.

The USDA has partnered with local farms to pay for the produce, according to Gregory. The pandemic put a strain on farmers by limiting the number of businesses that order their products, and the USDA sought to ensure farms can endure through these difficult times.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.