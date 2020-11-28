Black Friday continues locally

At Annadale’s Gifts, clerk Mason Tucker operates the cash register to help customers. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Scott West helps his family select a Christmas tree on Black Friday at Jernigan’s Nursery. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Brian Utter of Magnolia travels to Clinton to purchase a Christmas tree after Thanksgiving. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Randy West is looking forward to decorating a Christmas tree with his family during the holiday season. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

Veronica Murphy traveled from Wake County to purchase Christmas bows to decorate her home and yard.

While shopping at Courtney’s Apparel Gifts & More, she also added a colorful mailbox cover to help spread holiday cheer in her Raleigh neighborhood. She was one of many customers taking advantage of Black Friday sales during the biggest shopping day of the year. But this year, it was a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I really love the decor in her store and I wanted to support Courtney,” Murphy said while wearing a mask inside the Roseboro store.

Nationwide, many retailers received less customers inside during a shopping spree that saw a surge in online shopping. For several mom-and-pop stores in Sampson County, there was a consensus of “so far, so good” in the morning hours.

“People are still coming out,” owner Courtney Cooper said.

Adjustments were made at the store and social distancing measures were set up to keep customers and employees safe. Manager Mikasa Melvin said some of the work included sanitation and making sure surfaces remain clean for shoppers.

“We had the same decent amount of shoppers and we hope they’ll continue to support throughout this pandemic,” he said. “People are still a little apprehensive to come out and shop in comparison to years. Now we have to let 10 people in at a time unlike other years when the store was filled with ladies and gentlemen shopping.”

Melvin added that the Town of Roseboro and shoppers such as Murphy have been supportive during the pandemic. Along with Black Friday, they were also busy preparing for Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

In downtown Clinton, Annadale’s Gifts was also pleased to have customers in the morning, despite the pandemic. Before Friday, it was a concern for manager Faye Milligan . She feels that it’s important for community members to show support, not only after special shopping, but throughout the year as well.

“If you go online and do all your shopping, we won’t be able to stay open,” Milligan said. “It’s very to support the businesses downtown. We do appreciate everyone who comes to shop with us.”

Clinton Planning director/Main Street manager Mary Rose is encouraging everyone to come to the downtown area to shop and enjoy the Christmas decorations.

“Shopping local is always important, however this year it means a great deal due to the challenge of 2020,” Rose said. “Shopping with small locally owned businesses this holiday season will keep your dollars and aid us all in recovering.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.