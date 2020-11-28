Faison native Jones celebrates 101

Working hard, eating healthy, and being honest and kind are Hilda Jones’ secrets to longevity. A resident of Rolling Ridge, a DePaul Senior Living Community in Newton Grove, Hilda recently celebrated her 101st birthday.

“Eat your veggies three to four times a week, take a little time for yourself each day, and thank God each day for living,” said Hilda.

That approach has paid off for the centenarian who rarely had to go to the doctor except to hold her place as a patient! Hilda was born and raised in the country on the outskirts of Faison. She was an avid learner, teaching herself various trades and following the advice of her “Nanny” Oates about the importance of reading something every day of interest for the sake of knowledge.

Hilda was married to Eddie Jones for 61 years until his death. She helped on the farm and raised their three daughters while he was in the service. The couple spent much of their married life living outside of Mount Olive on Highway 55.

A resident of Rolling Ridge for about a year, Hilda said her biggest accomplishment in life is doing what she feels the Lord has set out for her to do — work hard and simply enjoy living. She said she wouldn’t change a thing!