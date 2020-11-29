Union Intermediate School Principal Dondi Hobbs and Tanya Robinson-Freeman, physical education director, were honored for health and educational efforts at the school.

Sampson County Schools recently honored educators and leaders for their contributions throughout the district.

Union Intermediate School’s Tanya Robinson-Freeman, physical education director, and Principal Dondi Hobbs received recognition for becoming “Distinguished Friends of Health Education” by NC SHAPE, a nonprofit organization for health and physical education teachers.

Robinson-Freeman, a PE and health teacher, has more than 14 years of experience in the education field. She was also named as the “Outstanding Physical Education Program of the Year.”

Hobbs has more than 20 years in the education field. She became the principal of Union Intermediate School a few years ago after serving at Union Elementary School as principal and assistant principal. Her leadership experience also includes time as a Midway Middle School assistant principal.

District officials also honored staff members for their career development work. N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed November as Career Development Month and Wednesday, Nov. 18 as a special day for the observance.

The Sampson County coordinators are Summerlyn Faircloth, Lakewood High School; Shelley Fussell, Hobbton High School; Jaclyn Garey, Union High School; and Ginger Naylor, Midway High School.

In a proclamation, Cooper stated that development coordinators in Career and Technical Education (CTE) in the state are committed to helping students explore their potential in personal social development, educational achievement, lifelong learning, and career management.