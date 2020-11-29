United Way‘Dine Out’ upcoming

United Way of Sampson County aims to help the community thrive by using the money donated to the organization and investing it in programs throughout the county.

This year, United Way has set the same financial goal as last year, hoping to raise $175,000 to help support Sampson. United Way officials noted that this may be ambitious this year in light of the ongoing pandemic. However, they decided to leave the goal the same.

One way the organization hopes to achieve this goal is through their annual “Dine Out” event set for Friday, Dec. 4.

The organization is partnering up with five different local restaurants (six locations in all). These restaurants can choose to donate part of their earnings on Friday to United Way or make a contribution of their own.

Nancy Carr, executive director for the United Way, is pleased to work with the businesses for this event; Carr is grateful for their participation, knowing they are helping their community become stronger.

“We are very grateful for the restaurants stepping up and supporting us again this year in our annual event,” Carr stated. “we know it’s been a difficult time for restaurants in this pandemic and we just greatly appreciate the support of not only our organization but also the community.

The five restaurants include: Alfredo’s Ristorante Italiano, Ribeyes Steakhouse of Clinton, Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q, Southern Style BBQ & Chicken, Inc. and Wa Chang China Buffet in Clinton.

Mayor Lew Starling, owner of Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q feels it’s important to participate in the event. Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q will participate for the second time in this event. Two different Smithfield’s locations will participate, in Newton Grove and Warsaw, thus the six total sites.

“United Way does so many important things in our community and that’s what it’s all about — being united, one front and one voice,” Starling commented. “Everybody needs to come together, especially at this time. We’re just so excited about our good friends at United Way and we want to help in any way.”

Starling was glad to receive the call and happy to help.

“United Way is a reputable national organization,” Samantha DiPinto of Alfredo’s commented. “I am comfortable that most of the funds collected stays in our local community. This year has been tough for restaurants. But, in the Clinton/ Sampson area residents have been intentional to support local restaurants and their employees so during dine out night it’s a way to give back for the gracious way we have been supported.”

The “Dine Out” event is part of United Way’s 2020 campaign event for their funding cycle for 2021. The organization has many individuals and businesses donate to Sampson County United Way. There are also several businesses that conduct employee campaigns and that’s when employees can have their contributions done by payroll dedications.

“It was an event that we thought would be good to involve the community in,” Carr stated. “The ‘Dine Out’ event is just one more opportunity for those in the community to visit these restaurants, they can do dine in or carry out this year, and then the restaurants donate a portion of their proceeds to United Way. So it’s another way for the restaurants to participate but also for the residents in Sampson County and surrounding counties to visit these restaurants and in turn help United Way.

Several different counties were doing similar events such as the Dine Out event and Carr believed it would be good to bring to Sampson.

Last year, United Way was able to raise 95 percent of their $175,000 goal. Carr even stated they may have done better than 95 percent. So far they have reached 75 percent of the same goal for this year.

United Way was established in Sampson in 1991 and it is an organization that raises funds in the county that go toward aiding local programs.

“I think it helps strengthen our community,” Carr added. “We have several programs that United Way is the sole provider for, so without funds, these programs wouldn’t be able to exist.”

United Way’s primary focus is on education and health. They partner with the following 11 groups, helping the community any way they can.

Contributions help the Boy Scouts of America; Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program; Clinton Area Foundation for Education (CAFE); The Girl Scouts of America; Sampson County Child Advocacy Center; Sampson County 4-H; Sampson County Health & Wellness Education Program; Sampson County Firefighters Association; Sampson County Friends of Education; Special Olympics in Sampson County; and the Wheelchair Ramp Program.

The Dine Out event is an all-day event that usually raises around $1,000. This year, Carr hopes the event will raise a little more than that.

“We’re an important part of the community,” Carr said of United Way. “We touch one-third of the residents that live in the county. We are local so the money that people donate and give to United Way of Sampson County stays in our community to help people staying in our community. I think that’s just really important and it sets us apart from a lot of non-profits. ”

United Way has raised $4 million since their inception in Sampson in 1991.

“We are a local organization,” Carr concluded. “We have a board of directors that consists of local leaders and community activists that serve on the board and the services that we fund are all local. We serve as an arm that not only does fundraising in order to provide funding for these agencies but we also, through the board, have a very rigorous scrutiny in application so that those that give to the organization know that the programs being funded are going to be sustainable and truly make an impact in our community.”

