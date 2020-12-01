United Way accepting funding applications

United Way of Sampson County is looking to help improve the quality of life for the people who live in this community, a mission they have fulfilled for 29 years.

The group continues to raise money to distribute to different programs across Sampson, to the tune of around $4 million since the chapter’s inception in Sampson in 1991. In total, the United Way has supported 23 agencies.

Local agencies and programs now have time to fill out an application for the United Way of Sampson County’s 2021 funding cycle. According to Nancy Carr, executive director for the United Way, eligible applicants include any county human service program or agency that is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization. Financial statements, such as 990s from the previous year, must be included with the application.

“United Way provides funding to qualified agencies and programs that need additional support for their activities and may not be eligible for other types of funding,” Carr explained. “Through the allocation process, these programs and agencies also receive the expertise of the board to assist with future planning and organization.”

Any agency interested in getting funding has until Monday, Jan. 4, to apply.

Currently, United Way sponsors 11 different groups. They include the Boy Scouts of America; Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program (BCCCP); Clinton Area Foundation for Education (CAFE); The Girl Scouts of America; Sampson County Child Advocacy Center; Sampson County 4-H; Sampson County Health & Wellness Education Program; Sampson County Firefighters Association; Sampson County Friends of Education; Special Olympics in Sampson County; and the Wheelchair Ramp Program.

“We serve those that are women between the age of 50 and 60 and through that service we provide pap smears and mammograms through the hospital,” Wanda Robinson of BCCCP stated. “So we run into situations where we run out of money between the time we receive our money one fiscal year and the next fiscal year. So that money is so important to us because it allows us to provide mammograms to women who otherwise would not be able to get it and it’s so important. If we can diagnose cancer early, treat early, our outcomes are better. It’s so important to us. It has been one of the best things to happen to the health department. “

“CAFE’s mission is to support the teachers and students in the Clinton City Schools system,” Joan Tsao, CAFE president stated. “Through the generosity of the United Way of Sampson County, CAFE is able to fund many requests for educational items that enhance the learning experience of our students. When teachers attend conferences and network with other teachers, they discover teaching tools that are interesting and engaging. Many times, these tools are not available through their school budget. This is where the United Way of Sampson County’s support of CAFE shines forth as they help to improve the lives of students now and for the future.”

All agencies must apply every year in order to receive funding. United Way looks at the services the organization provides, how much of Sampson County they reach, the the organization’s track record, and the impact the organization makes on the county.

“We try not to do a lot of duplicate programs,” Carr stated. “We try to fund programs that fill a certain niche.”

Every organization has a level playing field when they apply for funding. United Way doesn’t pick programs just because they have funded them in the past.

“If human service agencies are providing services in our community then United Way is certainly an avenue that they can seek money from,” Carr stated. “Most non-profits are looking for revenue streams through grants and United Way is another source. This is a wonderful opportunity to receive funding for programs to offer services to people in Sampson County.”

United way is the sole provider to some programs.

“We are providing means to help residents by providing funding to programs,” Carr explained.

Sometimes, United Way will sponsor new and upcoming programs. Mini grants can be utilized for these programs who are just starting out and trying to expand.

“Mini grants are available to new programs that meet a need in the community and satisfy the majority of the qualifications needed for a full partner agency, but may lack either the outcome information and/or certain financial criteria,” the executive director stated. “Often agencies begin with a mini grant and then the next year qualify as a partner agency.”

United Way focuses on areas involving education, health and income stability. By providing assistance to programs that help people in the community with these main areas, United Way is working to advance the common good of the county. United Way believes these are the building blocks for a good life. Education leads to a job or career. Income helps to provide economic stability. Good health is essential for life and important to everyone.

The board consists of 18 members, all under a volunteer basis. The volunteer Board of Directors makes all decisions in the distribution of United Way funds.

“There is no predetermined amount of funding for an agency, but rather the board analyzes the need in the community, the financial position of the agency, and the outcome and impact of the service for Sampson County residents along with the overall available monies from the campaign,” the executive director discussed. “Organizations that are not offered funding receive a phone call from a representative of United Way to explain the board’s decision and if appropriate offer suggestions to strengthen their application in the future.”

“Almost all of the money goes back into the community and that’s what makes us unique,” Carr stated.

The majority of the funds that are raised, about 85 percent, goes into the community, with only 15 percent used for administrative purposes.

“We’re an important part of the community,” Carr said of United Way. “We touch one-third of the residents that live in the county. We are local so the money that people donate and give to United Way of Sampson County stays in our community to help people staying in our community. I think that’s just really important and it sets us apart from a lot of non-profits. ”

Applications can be found online through the agency’s website at www.unitedwaysampson.org under the agency resources tab.

