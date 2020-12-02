Virus closes Hobbton High

NEWTON GROVE — After cases of employees having COVID-19, officials from Sampson County Schools closed the doors of Hobbton High School for safety reasons.

According to district officials, there are five people infected from the school in the northern area of the county. Staff members were in the building Monday and the decision for the shutdown was made for Tuesday and Wednesday. A building maintenance crew is deep clean the building. It’s scheduled to reopen Thursday, Dec. 3.

“The safety and well-being of students and staff continues to be the foremost priority for Sampson County Schools,” Interim Superintendent Dr. Stewart Hobbs said in a statement. “We continue to follow the guidelines of the Sampson County Health Department, (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.”

During the first half of the 2020-2021 academic year, it is one of few schools closed because of COVID-19. The others are Plain View Elementary and Midway Elementary. This week’s closing is the second for Hobbton High. In September, a teacher from Hobbton High tested positive for COVID-19. After educators returned in August to prepare for the new year at Hobbton, they were later sent home and did not come to the building on the following day. A cleaning company came to the school to sanitize the building.

The Sampson County COVID-19 dashboard on the website indicates that there was 45 positive cases on Oct. 23 and 253 total exposures. As of Nov. 30, there’s now 108 positive cases and 505 exposures.

To stop the spread, students and employees are being asked to wear face coverings at all times, while staying 6 feet away from others by practicing social distancing. Other actions include hand washing and using hand sanitizer in schools and away from building.

After starting the new school year through remote learning at home, a system referred to as Plan C, the return of pre-kindergarten through middle school students in buildings was phased in with approval from the Sampson County Board of Education. During the week, it includes a mix of in-class learning and communicating with teachers online at home or other places with Internet access, a process known as Plan B

The county’s high schools are currently under a modified schedule with freshmen attending Tuesday and Thursday, while the other days are spent learning from home. If COVID-19 conditions improve, board members approved Plan B re-entry plans for all high schoolers, starting Jan. 5 for Hobbton, Lakewood, Sampson Early College and Union high schools.

Due to spacing conflicts at Midway High, students at the school are scheduled to follow a schedule with separate groups going to classes for one day a week.

