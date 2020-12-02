Turkey FD lights up season

Andy Butler is remembered by fellow fire fighters at the Turkey Fire Department. Community members celebrate the holidays together at the Turkey Fire Department. An American Flag is placed over a space where late firefighter Andy Butler placed his equipment before he passed away. Community members in Turkey and Sampson County celebrate the first Christmas tree hosted by the fire department. Lt. Andy Butler is remembered for his service as a local firefighter during the first Christmas tree lighting in Turkey.

TURKEY — Chief Keith Smith and community members gathered at the Turkey Volunteer Fire Department around a Christmas tree glowing in the darkness of night.

After the switch was turned on Saturday, the crowd sung “Silent Night” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” while looking at the bright lights on the beautiful symbol for the holiday season. During that moment, Keith was thinking about his friend — the late Lt. Michael Andrew “Andy” Butler, who helped make the joyous occasion possible.

“One of the last things Andy done was help me put that tree up,” Keith said about spending a few hours for the installation. “You could always count on Andy to be here to help you do something. He was a real good friend and we decided to dedicate this to him tonight.”

The department held its first Community Tree Lighting in honor of Butler. He passed away in his home Friday and will be missed by his fellow firefighters.

“With this crazy year, this is something that we thought we can give back to you — a little bit of sanity and a little bit of hope and to get you back a little bit of peace,” Smith said in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic and related setbacks.

While facing a crowd of supporters, Kelly Smith said the last 24 hours on Saturday night was bittersweet. The ceremony was planned awhile ago with the assistance of department chaplain Dural Wilson. Kelly said it’s the first tree lighting in Turkey history that they know of. It was going to be postponed, but Kelly said Butler wouldn’t want that to happen. It was a wish of Wilson’s for several and thanks to everyone collaborating, it finally happened.

“He would have wanted this to go on,” said Kelly, assistant secretary, public relations official and wife of Chief Smith. “We felt like that is what we needed to do and we decided to do it in memory of him. Andy was a pretty stand-up guy and he did the Turkey fire department a lot of good.”

Right before Wilson was about to speak to everyone, the department received emergency call and signals and several firefighters had to leave on a medic-call. Some people in the crowd said “it was Andy” in spirit and were reminded of his service and how was ready to drop everything to save lives.

“Lord, there’s shoes that will never be filled in this department,” Wilson said after saying a prayer for the Butler family. “He was such a wonderful person and we pray your blessings upon him.”

During his remarks, Keith also emphasized community members coming together and becoming more involved with the department. The tree lighting is one of those efforts for the department which recently became recognized by the State of North Carolina as a rescue unit.

“This fire department belongs to this community,” he said. “It don’t belong to the firefighters. I want the community back in the station. That’s where you belong. Without y’all we’re nothing. These doors are open for anybody to come up here.”

A few other improvements include a paved driveway and a fire truck with lettering dedicated to autism awareness for children. Andy assisted with the lettering and design on the vehicle.

Prior to joining Turkey firefighters, the Sampson County native attended the New Hanover Fire Academy for training and hazmat certification. He became an intern with New Hanover’s Station N0.11 in Wrightsboro. At 16, he joined the Herring Fire Department and was with the Taylors Bridge Fire Department from 2012 to 2017. Starting in 2016, Butler served as lieutenant at Turkey’s department for three years. He was a member of the Sampson County Fire Association and worked as a manager for Josh Combs Hog Farms.

Butler’s funeral with firefighter honors is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at the Turkey Fire Department, 390 N. Main St., Turkey. Visitation is set for 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow at the Grandview Cemetery, Clinton. In a Facebook post, Turkey officials said any departments that can send personnel and a truck would be greatly appreciated. Participants are being asked to arrive at the station by 1 p.m.

On Facebook, Chief Smith said Butler never knew a stranger and was always a friend to firefighters at the station. It’s going to be different not seeing Butler at lunch every day and enjoying friendship, he stated.

“Thank you for your service and dedication Andy,” Chief Smith said in the public post. “I will surely miss you my friend.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.