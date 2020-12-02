Tree of Love honors frontline workers

TREE OF LOVE PAST HONOREES * Since the initiation of the Tree of Love project in 1989, the tree has been dedicated to the following individuals: • Sarah Rebecca Brown, first child born at SCMH in Oct. 1950 • Rev. J.C. Pridgen, Skilled Nursing volunteer • Mr. John Henry Strickland, first male patient on Skilled Nursing • Mrs. Theria Honeycutt, first female patient on Skilled Nursing • Mr. Sherrill Williams, retired trustee • Dr. Walton Kitchin, surgeon • Dr. John Nance, family practitioner • Dr. John Kendall, family practitioner • Dr. Hampton Hubbard, urologist • Dr. James Ayers, family practitioner • Dr. Glenn C. Newman, family practitioner • Mr. Jerry Lovell, SRMC Board of Trustees chairman for 17 yrs. • Dr. J. Cooper Howard, surgeon • Mr. James Furman Honeycutt, former trustee • Mr. Thomas E. Turlington, former trustee • Dr. Donnie Royal, Salemburg physician • Peggy Robinson, RN, SRMC nursing supervisor • Mr. W. Brantley Sutton, former trustee • Mrs. Memory MacQueen • Mr. Albert Kaleel, Clinton business leader • Mrs. Sallie Gayle Reynolds, SCC Director of Nursing Programs • Mrs. Marie Edwards, owner of Toddler’s Preschool • Mr. J. B. Newton, hospital volunteer & goodwill ambassador • Cauline Brown, RN, retired SRMC nursing supervisor • Mr. James M. DeVane, first CEO at SRMC • Mr. Milton H. Woodside, second CEO at SRMC • Mr. Lee Pridgen, third CEO at SRMC • Mr. Ronnie Jackson, former chairman of the SRMC Board of Trustees • Mr. Jesse Lindsay, former chairman of the SRMC Board of Trustees • Dr. and Mrs. Lewis M. Fetterman • William H. and Marsha Prestage • The Matthews Family (Chevis, Glenn & Lloyd Matthews, Hazel Whitted, Geraldine Lane) • Wanda Boyette, retired SRMC nurse and Chief Operating Officer • Ann & Albert Thornton, both strong supporters of SRMC; Ann a charter member of the SRMC Foundation • Burl & Connie Williamson • Brenda Warren, former Executive Director, SRMC Foundation • Rufus M. Herring, Jr., MD, Pediatrician • John L. Rouse, MD, Family Medicine Physician • John P. Surratt, MD, Dermatologist • Thomas J.C. Woods, MD, Ophthalmologist • Cynthia McLamb Warren, RN • SRMC Healthcare Professionals • Micki Gallagher McPhail

The Tree of Love is a light that shines every Christmas and this year will be no different. While the tree lighting ceremony hosted by Sampson Regional Medical Center has been canceled this year due to the pandemic, the mission behind the tree remains the same.

Traditionally, the hospital’s foundation board hosts a tree lighting ceremony on the first Sunday in December. With a program dedicated to the distinguished honoree, community members and donors gather to celebrate the recognition and join in fellowship for the tree lighting.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a gathering for the annual tree lighting,” said Amber Cava, vice president of Strategy & Business Development for Sampson Regional. “However, the tree will be illuminated according to traditional schedule for community members, donors, and honorees to view on the hospital lawn during the holiday season.”

An effort started in 1989, the Tree of Love is illuminated on the first Sunday in December, and the lights continue to burn for the rest of the year. Hand in hand with recognizing a person or couple who have been instrumental in Sampson Regional’s success, the effort helps raise funds for various hospital needs. Collectively, these gifts represent caring and remembrance during the holiday season.

According to Cava, a tribute gift can be made in anyone’s honor or memory, but the Foundation Board selects a distinguished honoree or honorees each year to whom the Tree of Love is dedicated.

The 2020 Tree of Love is dedicated in honor of Sampson County’s healthcare workers and first responders for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cava stated.

“It’s important to honor our healthcare workers and first responders this year,” Fund Development Coordinator Sherrill Allen stated. “First responders encompasses EMS, fire, law enforcement and everyone that’s working with the public during these trying times. Healthcare workersencompasses everyone, from our housekeeping staff to our surgeons, everyone in healthcare business, inclusive of veterinarians. These are people that are giving up themselves every day to take care of us, our friends and family and they deserve being recognized.”

Funds raised through this year’s Tree of Love are designated toward the recent purchase of advanced laboratory equipment that increases speed and accuracy of microbiology testing.

“This equipment delivers the gold standard for micro-organism identification and susceptibility testing ,” Cava noted. “By delivering accurate emerging resistance detection, laboratory technicians can deliver strong information to support physicians in diagnostic decisions and antibiotic prescribing. Ensuring patients receive the right antibiotic as early as possible reduces their risk of developing antibiotic resistance.”

Allen stated that it was unfortunate that they had to cancel the ceremony but they did so in an abundance of caution to make sure everyone in the community stays safe.

After some nominal expenses, the annual Tree of Love effort has traditionally raised between $20,000 and $25,000. The foundation has two top fundraising events: the Tree of Love and its golf tournament.

The Tree of Love is an annual project of the Sampson Regional Medical Center Foundation that began more than 30 years ago by the Sampson County Medical Society Alliance. The hospital foundation took ownership of the Tree of Love in 2006. Since that time, more than $200,000 has been raised to support various hospital projects, including medical equipment and renovations.

Allen stated that they would like to invite everyone to give this year in honor or in memory of a friend or family member that works in health care or who is a first responder.

“Together we can make a difference in people’s lives,” Allen stated. “But we can also make a donation in memory of a friend or family member in the community.”

While there is a push around the holidays to give toward the Tree of Love, donations are accepted year-round. All checks can be made payable to: SampsonRMC Foundation, P.O. Box 260, Clinton, N.C. 28329. Credit cards are accepted and donations can easily be made online at sampsonrmc.org/giving or by calling the foundation at 910-596-4269.

