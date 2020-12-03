Circle shines for season

Town Clerk Amanda Monk and Commissioners Teresa Wilson, Cody Smith and Dana Ellington-Ruiz discuss the agenda prior to Tuesday night’s Circle of Lights event.

Commissioner Chris Raynor reads names of those honored.

Current Miss Hobbton Ellington Tart entertains the crowd.

Two young men discuss their Christmas requests with Santa Claus during Circle of Lights in Newton Grove.

Phil Hudson provides wagon and carriage rides for those attending the Newton Grove festivities.