Friendly Trio hosting holiday food distribution

Members of the Friendly Trio Community Development Center are continuing their mission of providing service during the holiday season.

The Friendly Trio Community Development Center is hosting its Holiday Drive-through Community Food Distribution from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at 75 Hanson Road, Clinton. It’s free and open to the public.

Charles Strickland, director of the Friendly Trio CDC, is looking forward to the event and providing meals to the public. The meals will include turkey or ham and other side items.

“It will be enough food to make a meal for the holiday season,” Strickland said. “Our endeavors are to try and support the food insufficiencies in the area.”

The Friendly Trio program began more than a decade ago to help seniors and other groups in the community. During the summer, the nonprofit hosted the Friendly Feeding for Kids program, which provided meals, education and character development. In December, the annual Holiday Dinner was created to serve meals to seniors in a festive atmosphere. Due to COVID-19 and concerns, this year’s celebration was cancelled.

“We don’t want to put anybody in danger,” Strickland said. “When we sit down together, we have the hand-washing and different things, but you’re sitting shoulder to shoulder so we don’t want to take that chance.”

But Strickland and members of the organization are happy to provide meals during the season through the drive-through. For safety reasons related to COVID-19, participants are being asked to stay in their vehicles and wear protective face coverings.

Applications are available for people to receive meals before distribution. Past recipients who completed an application with a Friendly Trio CDC committee member for food are not required to fill out another form for the upcoming event.

For more information or to receive an application, contact Strickland at 910-590-4925. The deadline to fill out an application to receive a box is noon Friday, Dec. 11.

In addition to support from the community throughout the year, Strickland also showed appreciation to volunteers for their support. He said it was a blessing to have individuals who make contributions and give time to help people in need.

“I would like to thank everyone for their time and everything that they do for the Friendly Trio Community Development Corporation,” Strickland said.

