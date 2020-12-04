Modified ‘Sing Around the Tree’ slated

HARRELLS — On the third Tuesday of December, it’s a tradition for community members to gather around the Christmas tree and sing holiday classics, but COVID-19 is changing those plans.

Although the virus is muting the harmony this year, town officials are looking forward to watching Saint Nicholas uplift spirits. A modified version of “Sing Around the Tree” with the special guest from the North Pole is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the fire department’s training building, 606 Tomahawk Hwy., Harrells.

“We still call it Sing Around the Tree, but actually it’s more of a ‘social distance’ Santa,” said Town Clerk Cindy Ezzell. “I’m so pleased that we still get to do something for the kids.”

During previous events, Santa Claus usually arrived with help from members of the Harrells Volunteer Fire Department. Inside the building , meals were served to community members, while he took pictures with families and children. This year, Santa will be outside the building on a trailer.

“We’re going to be practicing social distancing, but anyone can come with their camera to take pictures or selfies,” Ezzell said.

Ezzell expressed she appreciates COVID-19 not stopping Santa during an unusual time in modern history. In the meantime, town leaders are preparing for the special day. Volunteers are welcomed to help decorate the trailer and area 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14.

“I wish it could be like what we normally do because I really enjoy the stuff that we do for the kids and residents,” she said about larger crowds and fellowship moments. “So many of them enjoy the snacks (and refreshments) but with the new executive order, it’s just something that we’re not going to be able to do.”

For more information about volunteer opportunities, contact Harrells Town Hall at 910-532-4040.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.