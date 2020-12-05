Sampson: 40 new virus cases

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline
*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.
March 16 — first case
April 3 — second case
April 5 — third case
April 6 — 5 cases
April 8 — 9 cases
April 9 — 10 cases
April 13 — 13 cases
April 14 — 14 cases
April 15 — 17 cases
April 16 — 18 cases
April 17 — 19 cases
April 20 — 21 cases
April 21 — 24 cases
April 22 — 27 cases
April 23 — 35 cases
April 24 — 36 cases
April 27 — 45 cases
April 28 — 49 cases
April 29 — 63 cases
April 30 — 74 cases
May 1 — 81 cases
May 4 — 96 cases
May 5 — 100 cases
May 6 — 120 cases
May 7 — 129 cases
May 8 — 140 cases
May 11 — 171 cases
May 12 — 177 cases
May 13 — 193 cases
May 14 — 211 cases
May 15 — 224 cases
May 18 — 257 cases
May 19 — 267 cases
May 20 — 302 cases
May 21 — 314 cases
May 22 — 333 cases
May 26 — 392 cases
May 27 — 402 cases
May 28 — 413 cases
May 29 — 429 cases
June 1 — 479 cases
June 2 — 501 cases
June 3 — 510 cases
June 4 — 545 cases
June 5 — 563 cases
June 8 — 606 cases
June 9 — 630 cases
June 10 — 637 cases
June 11 — 681 cases
June 12 — 707 cases
June 15 — 749 cases
June 16 — 764 cases
June 17 — 804 cases
June 18 — 823 cases
June 19 — 859 cases
June 22 — 890 cases
June 23 — 927 cases
June 24 — 940 cases
June 25 — 954 cases
June 26 — 977 cases
June 29 — 1,013 cases
June 30 — 1,057 cases
July 1 — 1,077 cases
July 2 — 1,085 cases
July 6 — 1,122 cases
July 7 — 1,134 cases
July 8 — 1,149 cases
July 9 — 1,157 cases
July 10 — 1,181 cases
July 13 — 1,200 cases
July 14 — 1,229 cases
July 15 — 1,262 cases
July 16 — 1,283 cases
July 17 — 1,287 cases
July 20 — 1,290 cases
July 21 — 1,322 cases
July 22 — 1,382 cases
July 23 — 1,433 cases
July 24 — 1,451 cases
July 27 — 1,478 cases
July 28 — 1,489 cases
July 29 — 1,498 cases
July 30 — 1,507 cases
July 31 — 1,521 cases
Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases
Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases
Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases
Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases
Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases
Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases
Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases
Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases
Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases
Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases
Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases
Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases
Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases
Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases
Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases
Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases
Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases
Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases
Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases
Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases
Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases
Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases
Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases
Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases
Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases
Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases
Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases
Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases
Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases
Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases
Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases
Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases
Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases
Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases
Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases
Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases
Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases
Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases
Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases
Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases
Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases
Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases
Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases
Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases
Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases
Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases
Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases
Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases
Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases
Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases
Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases
Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases
Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases
Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases
Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases
Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases
Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases
Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases
Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases
Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases
Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases
Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases
Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases
Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases
Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases
Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases
Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases
Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases
Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases
Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases
Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases
Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases
Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases
Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases
Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases
Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases
Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases
There were 40 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Sampson County on Friday, according to the Sampson County Health Department, bringing the county to 348 new active cases since Nov. 25.
According to the new report from local health officials, there were 11,077 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson as of Friday (up 122 from Thursday), to include 7,126 total negative tests (up 82), along with 3,951 positives, according to local health officials. A number of pending tests is no longer included in the county report.
The death count in Sampson attributed to the novel coronavirus stands at 48.
Of the 3,951 total positive tests dating back to March, a number of those now recovered was no longer being provided by the county as of last month so a number of current known active cases was unknown.
Statewide as of noon Friday, there were 382,534 laboratory-confirmed cases, a figure that was up 5,303 cases from Thursday — nearly equaling Thursday’s 5,637-case single-day jump that was the state’s highest since the start of the pandemic. The state tallied 5,467 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 57 from Thursday), according to the numbers released through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 Dashboard.
There were 2,157 hospitalized (up 56 from Thursday for another record high) and more than 5.46 million COVID-19 tests performed in North Carolina as of noon Friday, the most recent figures showed.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, during a news conference Thursday, reiterated the same messages of mask wearing, hand washing and physical distancing that have been promoted for months with mixed success.
“If we were all to follow the things that are currently in place right now, I don’t think we needed to do more (tightening of restrictions),” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, NCDHHS secretary, during the Thursday news conference. “But we know that that is hard. We know that we are asking a lot of folks, and it may be possible that we need to go backwards.”
The percentage of tests coming back positive in North Carolina has risen sharply. On Sunday, the positivity rate surpassed 10% for the first time since April. It stood at 10.1% as of Thursday. On Wednesday, the state reported a daily increase of 82 deaths, the highest since the start of the pandemic.
“I am certainly concerned about our numbers,” Cohen said. “We can all do things right now to slow the spread of this virus. We have to because our hospitalizations are going up, and people are dying.”
The state is awaiting an initial wave of nearly 85,000 Pfizer vaccine doses, which Cohen says could arrive as early as Dec. 15. At Thursday’s news conference, Cohen outlined how the state is directing the initial doses it expects to receive from President Donald Trump’s administration later this month.
She said health care workers at a limited number of mostly large hospitals in North Carolina will be the first in line to receive the vaccine once it is approved.
“We will do a distribution to our hospitals based on their hospital size,” Cohen said. “The way the Pfizer vaccine is packaged, you essentially have to ship 975 in a unit. That’s a lot we have to package together, so we can’t actually break it down into smaller units and get it to even more hospitals. … We certainly don’t want to be wasting any vaccine in our early days.”