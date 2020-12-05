Sampson: 40 new virus cases

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases

There were 40 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Sampson County on Friday, according to the Sampson County Health Department, bringing the county to 348 new active cases since Nov. 25.

According to the new report from local health officials, there were 11,077 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson as of Friday (up 122 from Thursday), to include 7,126 total negative tests (up 82), along with 3,951 positives, according to local health officials. A number of pending tests is no longer included in the county report.

The death count in Sampson attributed to the novel coronavirus stands at 48.

Of the 3,951 total positive tests dating back to March, a number of those now recovered was no longer being provided by the county as of last month so a number of current known active cases was unknown.

Statewide as of noon Friday, there were 382,534 laboratory-confirmed cases, a figure that was up 5,303 cases from Thursday — nearly equaling Thursday’s 5,637-case single-day jump that was the state’s highest since the start of the pandemic. The state tallied 5,467 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 57 from Thursday), according to the numbers released through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 Dashboard.

There were 2,157 hospitalized (up 56 from Thursday for another record high) and more than 5.46 million COVID-19 tests performed in North Carolina as of noon Friday, the most recent figures showed.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, during a news conference Thursday, reiterated the same messages of mask wearing, hand washing and physical distancing that have been promoted for months with mixed success.

“If we were all to follow the things that are currently in place right now, I don’t think we needed to do more (tightening of restrictions),” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, NCDHHS secretary, during the Thursday news conference. “But we know that that is hard. We know that we are asking a lot of folks, and it may be possible that we need to go backwards.”

The percentage of tests coming back positive in North Carolina has risen sharply. On Sunday, the positivity rate surpassed 10% for the first time since April. It stood at 10.1% as of Thursday. On Wednesday, the state reported a daily increase of 82 deaths, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

“I am certainly concerned about our numbers,” Cohen said. “We can all do things right now to slow the spread of this virus. We have to because our hospitalizations are going up, and people are dying.”

The state is awaiting an initial wave of nearly 85,000 Pfizer vaccine doses, which Cohen says could arrive as early as Dec. 15. At Thursday’s news conference, Cohen outlined how the state is directing the initial doses it expects to receive from President Donald Trump’s administration later this month.

She said health care workers at a limited number of mostly large hospitals in North Carolina will be the first in line to receive the vaccine once it is approved.

“We will do a distribution to our hospitals based on their hospital size,” Cohen said. “The way the Pfizer vaccine is packaged, you essentially have to ship 975 in a unit. That’s a lot we have to package together, so we can’t actually break it down into smaller units and get it to even more hospitals. … We certainly don’t want to be wasting any vaccine in our early days.”