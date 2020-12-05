Sampson: 40 new virus cases

Cases, hospitalizations spike statewide

Staff and wire reports

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline

*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.

March 16 — first case

April 3 — second case

April 5 — third case

April 6 — 5 cases

April 8 — 9 cases

April 9 — 10 cases

April 13 — 13 cases

April 14 — 14 cases

April 15 — 17 cases

April 16 — 18 cases

April 17 — 19 cases

April 20 — 21 cases

April 21 — 24 cases

April 22 — 27 cases

April 23 — 35 cases

April 24 — 36 cases

April 27 — 45 cases

April 28 — 49 cases

April 29 — 63 cases

April 30 — 74 cases

May 1 — 81 cases

May 4 — 96 cases

May 5 — 100 cases

May 6 — 120 cases

May 7 — 129 cases

May 8 — 140 cases

May 11 — 171 cases

May 12 — 177 cases

May 13 — 193 cases

May 14 — 211 cases

May 15 — 224 cases

May 18 — 257 cases

May 19 — 267 cases

May 20 — 302 cases

May 21 — 314 cases

May 22 — 333 cases

May 26 — 392 cases

May 27 — 402 cases

May 28 — 413 cases

May 29 — 429 cases

June 1 — 479 cases

June 2 — 501 cases

June 3 — 510 cases

June 4 — 545 cases

June 5 — 563 cases

June 8 — 606 cases

June 9 — 630 cases

June 10 — 637 cases

June 11 — 681 cases

June 12 — 707 cases

June 15 — 749 cases

June 16 — 764 cases

June 17 — 804 cases

June 18 — 823 cases

June 19 — 859 cases

June 22 — 890 cases

June 23 — 927 cases

June 24 — 940 cases

June 25 — 954 cases

June 26 — 977 cases

June 29 — 1,013 cases

June 30 — 1,057 cases

July 1 — 1,077 cases

July 2 — 1,085 cases

July 6 — 1,122 cases

July 7 — 1,134 cases

July 8 — 1,149 cases

July 9 — 1,157 cases

July 10 — 1,181 cases

July 13 — 1,200 cases

July 14 — 1,229 cases

July 15 — 1,262 cases

July 16 — 1,283 cases

July 17 — 1,287 cases

July 20 — 1,290 cases

July 21 — 1,322 cases

July 22 — 1,382 cases

July 23 — 1,433 cases

July 24 — 1,451 cases

July 27 — 1,478 cases

July 28 — 1,489 cases

July 29 — 1,498 cases

July 30 — 1,507 cases

July 31 — 1,521 cases

Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases

Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases

Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases

Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases

Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases

Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases

Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases

Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases

Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases

Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases

Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases

Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases

Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases

Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases

Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases

Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases

Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases

Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases

Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases

Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases

Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases

Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases

Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases

Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases

Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases

Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases

Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases

Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases

Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases

Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases

Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases

Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases

Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases

Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases

Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases

Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases

Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases

Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases

Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases

Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases

Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases

Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases

Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases

Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases

Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases

Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases

Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases

Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases

Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases

Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases

Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases

Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases

Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases

Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases

Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases

Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases

Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases

Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases

Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases

Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases

Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases

Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases

Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases

Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases

Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases

Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases

Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases

Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases

Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases

Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases

Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases

Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases

Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases

Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases

Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases

Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases

Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases

There were 40 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Sampson County on Friday, according to the Sampson County Health Department, bringing the county to 348 new active cases since Nov. 25.

According to the new report from local health officials, there were 11,077 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson as of Friday (up 122 from Thursday), to include 7,126 total negative tests (up 82), along with 3,951 positives, according to local health officials. A number of pending tests is no longer included in the county report.

The death count in Sampson attributed to the novel coronavirus stands at 48.

Of the 3,951 total positive tests dating back to March, a number of those now recovered was no longer being provided by the county as of last month so a number of current known active cases was unknown.

Statewide as of noon Friday, there were 382,534 laboratory-confirmed cases, a figure that was up 5,303 cases from Thursday — nearly equaling Thursday’s 5,637-case single-day jump that was the state’s highest since the start of the pandemic. The state tallied 5,467 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 57 from Thursday), according to the numbers released through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 Dashboard.

There were 2,157 hospitalized (up 56 from Thursday for another record high) and more than 5.46 million COVID-19 tests performed in North Carolina as of noon Friday, the most recent figures showed.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, during a news conference Thursday, reiterated the same messages of mask wearing, hand washing and physical distancing that have been promoted for months with mixed success.

“If we were all to follow the things that are currently in place right now, I don’t think we needed to do more (tightening of restrictions),” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, NCDHHS secretary, during the Thursday news conference. “But we know that that is hard. We know that we are asking a lot of folks, and it may be possible that we need to go backwards.”

The percentage of tests coming back positive in North Carolina has risen sharply. On Sunday, the positivity rate surpassed 10% for the first time since April. It stood at 10.1% as of Thursday. On Wednesday, the state reported a daily increase of 82 deaths, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

“I am certainly concerned about our numbers,” Cohen said. “We can all do things right now to slow the spread of this virus. We have to because our hospitalizations are going up, and people are dying.”

The state is awaiting an initial wave of nearly 85,000 Pfizer vaccine doses, which Cohen says could arrive as early as Dec. 15. At Thursday’s news conference, Cohen outlined how the state is directing the initial doses it expects to receive from President Donald Trump’s administration later this month.

She said health care workers at a limited number of mostly large hospitals in North Carolina will be the first in line to receive the vaccine once it is approved.

“We will do a distribution to our hospitals based on their hospital size,” Cohen said. “The way the Pfizer vaccine is packaged, you essentially have to ship 975 in a unit. That’s a lot we have to package together, so we can’t actually break it down into smaller units and get it to even more hospitals. … We certainly don’t want to be wasting any vaccine in our early days.”