Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 30 — Demetrius Antoin Eason, 21, of 3861 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with simple assault, larceny, resisting public officer and felony probation violation. Bond set at $28,000; court date is Jan. 19.

• Nov. 30 — Terrance Lashaun Simmons, 28, of 235 Clive Jacobs Road, Clinton, was charged with domestic criminal trespass. No bond set; court date is Dec. 14.

• Dec. 1 — Desiree Erica Brown, 35, of 81 Rodgers Lane, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 12.

• Dec. 1 — Lillian Goff, 23, of 3425 Elizabeth Hwy., Autryville, was charged with communicating threats and harassing phone call. No bond set; court date is Dec. 15.

• Dec. 2 — Freddie Allen English, 35, of 64 Dick Wrench Lane, Godwin, was charged with assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon. No bond set; court date is Jan. 12.

• Dec. 2 — Megan Renee Osterhout, 33, of 2086 McDaniels Road, Roseboro, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Jan. 12.

• Dec. 2 — Jerry Terrell Williams, 31, of 210 Angela Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny of a firearm, first degree burglary, breaking and entering, breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of firearm by felon, felony conspiracy, larceny and failure to appear on misdemeanor offenses. Bond set at $250,500; court date is Dec. 7.

• Dec. 2 — Samantha Nicole Ammons, 26, of 2086 McDaniels Road, Roseboro, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 12.

• Dec. 2 — Nicholas Allen Cash, 33, of 701 N. East St., Roseboro, was charged with second degree trespass and resisting public officer. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Jan. 12.

• Dec. 2 — Leona Michelle Fryar, 46, of 33 Alton Lane, Turkey, was charged with cyberstalking. No bond set; court date is Dec. 15.

• Dec. 2 — Lee Massengill, 53, of 131 Quail Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering and communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 12.

• Dec. 2 — Jennifer Lynn Johnson, 38, of 1509 Cartertown Road, Clinton, was charged with school attendance law violation. No bond set; court date is Jan. 11.

• Dec. 2 — Alexander Scott, 31, of 912 Brandon Road, Durham, was charged with driving while impaired and license restriction violation. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 9.

• Dec. 2 — Jacob Garfield Spell, 60, of 306.5 Sampson St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Jan. 12.

• Dec. 3 — William Cody Faircloth, 30, of 349 Hound Alley Lane, Autryville, was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Dec. 11.

• Dec. 3 — John Patrick Phillips, 32, of 201 Thornton Road, Dunn, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Dec. 11.

• Dec. 3 — Kristin Dale Kornegay, 28, of 5850 Clinton Road, Stedman, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Dec. 11.

• Dec. 3 — Mario Antione Oates, 30, of 422 Trappers Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny and fail to comply. Bond set at $10,475; court date is Dec. 7.

• Dec. 3 — David Daquan Quinn, 26, of 618 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Jan. 14.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.