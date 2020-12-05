Public urged to ‘Mask Yourselfie’

The Sampson Independent, in conjunction with Sampson Regional Medical Center, the Sampson County Health Department and Food Lion, are trying to make mask wearing a little more fun in hopes of encouraging more and more Sampsonians to wear their masks to protect themselves and others from the spread of COVID-19 and other serious illnesses.

With Sampson’s COVID numbers still on the rise, mirroring the state’s spike, the Independent is hoping a contest, complete with prizes, will give folks something entertaining to do and, at the same time, promote a simple safety step residents are strongly urged to take — wearing a mask, said SI general manager Sherry Matthews.

“Unfortunately some people have made mask-wearing such a task, and in some cases a political statement when, in truth, it’s all about protecting yourself and those you love. And by virtue of doing that, health officials believe we can slow the spread. We all want that, I hope,” Matthews said.

So in hopes of bridging the mask divide and putting a little holiday cheer into people’s lives, Matthews decided to hold the Mask Yourselfie Contest. Sampson Regional Medical Center and the Sampson County Health Department joined as sponsors and the managers at Food Lion roared into action offering the three top prizes — a $200 Food Lion gift certificate for first place and $50 gift certificates for second and third place. Honorable mentions will get a two-month subscription to The Sampson Independent’s print and digital editions.

The contest opened on Dec. 2 and will run through Dec. 19. Winners will be announced on Dec. 21.

“Sampson Regional Medical Center appreciates the opportunity to be a part of the #MaskYourSelfie campaign,” said Allison Strickland, marketing and community relations coordinator for Sampson Regional. “With the holiday season upon us, it’s imperative that we protect each other by masking whenever gathered with individuals outside of our household.”

Sampson Health Director Wanda Robinson couldn’t agree more. “I am asking members of the community to assist us in this endeavor. We cannot decrease our case rates without you,” she attested.

And both health officials stressed the importance of not only wearing a mask but wearing it correctly to ensure the maximum benefit.

“Make sure joy is all you spread this holiday season by wearing your mask effectively,” Strickland stressed. “When wearing a mask, we remind everyone to make sure both loops are secured behind the ears with the nose and chin completely covered by the mask.”

In fact, to enter the Mask Yourselfie Contest, the Independent’s rules state you must take a photo that shows a properly secured mask.

“While we want this to be fun,” Matthews pointed out, “we also want this to be about safety.”

The newspaper’s general manager offered her thanks to the top sponsors — Sampson Regional and its group partners, the Health Department and Food Lion — as well as to the other advertising sponsors supporting the contest: Clinton Medical Clinic, ELC Realty, Insurance Services, Vet Med and the Sampson County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“We cannot thank all these advertisers for their support, of this contest and this community,” Matthews said.

Those wishing to enter a mask selfie can do so by sending the selfie to [email protected] or posting it to our the newspaper’s Facebook page with the hashtag #maskyourselfie. “Please leave an email address if you post to our Facebook page,” Matthews stressed, “so we have a way of contacting you if you win.”

Matthews emphasized that the rules for entry must be followed, particularly rules that stress the importance of submitting selfies with masks worn properly, that they be age appropriate and be devoid of any political messaging.

“Have a little fun with this, use your creativity and your holiday spirit. But most importantly don’t just wear the mask for the photo, wear it to protect yourself and others. We can slow the spread of COVID-19, but only if we all work together as a community. I know this community well, and when we do things together, for the betterment of all, there is nothing we can’t accomplish.”

Strickland agrees and noted getting out the word to the community and having a little fun at the same time was one reason the hospital eagerly supported the Mask Yourselfie contest.

“We look forward to our community helping spread the word through the #MaskYourselfie campaign!,” she said.