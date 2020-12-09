County officials sworn in

Jerol Kivett swears the oath Monday for another term as Sampson County’s District 2 commissioner, with wife Telia Kivett holding the Bible. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Flanked by her family, Anita Lane was sworn in Monday as the new Sampson County Register of Deeds, with Superior Court Judge Henry L. Stevens IV administering the oath. Lane defeated Freddie Butler for the post during November’s election. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent

Lethia Lee, with family, friends and supporters by her side, is sworn in as the new commissioner for Sampson County’s District 4 during Monday’s meeting. Superior Court Judge Henry L. Stevens IV administered the oath for Lee, who is the first Black female to be elected to the board.

