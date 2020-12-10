Royal recognized for service

Sampson County Public Works employee Brian Royal garnered the NC Rural Water Association’s Bud Pate Service Award. Royal was recognized by NCRWA not only for his service in Sampson County Public Works Department’s well operations, but also for his dedication to serving the citizens of Sampson County outside of work. Royal is active in his church and community, serving as a member of the local 4-H Club, as a volunteer in the CHS Booster Club, as the fire chief for the Keener Fire Department, a den leader for Boy Scout Pack #26, as a deacon in his church, and as a member of the North Carolina Baptist Men’s Association. He also volunteers his time building wheelchair ramps for the handicapped in his community. Public Works director Lin Reynolds spoke to Royal’s service during Monday night’s Sampson Board of Commissioners meeting. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent

Brian Royal with his family.