School gym upgrades approved

With goals to improve facilities in Sampson County Schools, district officials are making plans to upgrade gym floors to fix issues for many future years.

During the Board of Education’s December meeting, more than $89,900 was approved through amendments for capital outlay funding. Interim Superintendent Dr. Stewart Hobbs said the purpose is to address all of the needs so additional repairs would not be required within the next 10 to 15 years.

With a new superintendent expected to start in 2021, Hobbs believes problems related to appropriated funding should be fixed before he or she arrives.

“If there’s anything you can clean up and get rid of some history, controversy or whatever you want to call it, is important,” Hobbs said.

The history with the discussed funding goes back to high schools receiving $100,000 each from Sampson County’s government leaders. Midway High School used their portion for a field house, while Lakewood High School built a concession stand with their money. Union High School wanted to build a field house, but plans were never finalized by officials.

Hobbton High School wanted to use the funding on a track project, but the project came to a standstill because of the estimated cost, which was over $1 million. In 2017, more than $130,000 was pulled from other school projects to help Hobbton. Currently, the money is not being used.

After a gym floor was refurbished last year at Union High School, administrators are requesting a reimbursement of $19,000 since the funding came from school funds and not the district’s capital outlay budget. Some board members felt that gym floors should have routine maintenance work and the burden shouldn’t fall on schools.

Along with giving Union the money, the capital outlay total of $131,194 in the second amendment also calls for gym floor improvements at Hobbton ($13,850), Lakewood ($14,800), and Midway ($14,800) high schools. The total is $62,474. Hobbs noted that Hobbton was built in the 1950s and a corner of the gym floor at Lakewood is being patched because of wood rotting from water damage. The approved funding would take care of all middle and high school gym floors, with the exception of Midway Middle and Hobbton Middle. A suggestion was made to budget repairs for the next fiscal year.

“That would mean all of your middle and high schools have been refinished and you would not have to refinish them again (for about 10 or 15 years),” he said about the work in addition to maintenance over the summer and a rotating plan.

Floor Action Solutions was selected for the work and offered to refurbish Midway Elementary School’s wooden floor for free. Another listed amendment included appropriated funds for floors at Union and Roseboro-Salemburg middle schools, totaling more than $28,000.

In addition to gyms, a request was also approved to use the remaining balance of more than $68,720 from the amendment for high schools to purchase furniture at Clement, Plain View, and Salemburg elementary schools. The idea is to build collaborative work areas for students, which are becoming more common in open space developments throughout the nation when it comes to 21st century skills.

After the presentation, an original motion was made by board member Glenn Faison and seconded by Robert Burley to approve everything, with the exception of furniture purchases. It was later amended by Kim Schmidlin and seconded by Daryll Warren to include funding for collaborative work spaces. It passed with a vote of 4-3 with Burley, Faison, and Chair Sonya Powell voting against adding furniture at the three elementary schools.

The total listed amount of capital outlay projects throughout Sampson Schools is more than $2.3 million. Some of the major listed projects include $754,914 for a roof replacement at Union Intermediate School following a storm in January, and system-wide upgrades such as painting, asbestos removal, and fire alarm systems.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.