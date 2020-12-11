Caution nixes Santa event

Children look at presents by the tree at Lane & Associates last year. Children tell Santa what they want for Christmas as they visit him at Lane & Associates last year.

Lane & Associates has canceled its Breakfast with Santa for this year out of an abundance of caution, opting to donate the food that was to be served at the event to local food banks.

The event was going to be a drive through occasion from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 .

The Clinton Lane & Associates hosted the event last year at its location as part of community outreach. They decided to take the event to Roseboro because it is easier to maneuver around outside there than at the location in Clinton.

They may be a big chain cooperation but they want the public to know that they care about their patients.

“We here at Lane & Associates have decided that it is in the best interest for our patients and for our community to cancel our Breakfast with Santa event this year,” Clinton Office Manager Kay Ammons stated. “We hope to celebrate with everyone next year. Here at Lane & Associates, we just want the safety of our patients and the community to come first. We love to make you smile. Merry Christmas.”

Ammons noted that they at least wanted to do a drive through event with Santa and give the children some type of joy. Now that the event has been canceled she feels devastated.

There was going be three stations. The first stop would have had a bag with a juice and a pastry. The second stop was going to have a little gift in it and at the third stop, Santa was going to be waiting to talk them.

All employees had a COVID test on Tuesday to make sure they all came back negative for the event. Everything was going to be prepackaged this year. The event was cancelled on Thursday afternoon.

Ammons noted that they prepared for 500 guests so now all of the pastries and juices will be donated to local food banks.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.