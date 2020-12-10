SCS board extends Hobbs; next leader to be named soon

As the board continues to search for the next leader of Sampson County Schools, Interim Superintendent Dr. Stewart Hobbs will continue to provide guidance going into the new year.

During a recent meeting, the district’s board of education approved an amendment to Hobbs’ contract. He was selected for the temporary position in the summer to fill a void left by Dr. Eric Bracy, who left to become the superintendent of Johnston County Schools. The North Carolina School Board Association was selected to help with the search process.

“The superintendent search is going well,” said Sandra Carroll, vice chair of the Sampson County Board of Education. “We have not selected one as of now. We need to extend Dr. Hobbs contract until we have one in place. We need his leadership until we get a new leader in place. Hopefully this will be soon.”

Hobbs contract have been extended until Jan. 31 and if more time is needed, the board will take action during its January meeting. Dr. Wendy Cabral, assistant superintendent for personnel services, reported that the original contract for Hobbs was six months, ending Dec. 31. She added that most administrator contracts have a 60-day notice requirement attached.

An announcement of the next permanent superintendent is expected this month, but official start date will come later in 2021.

“While the board still plans to name the new superintendent next week, he or she won’t be here by Jan. 1, 2021,” Cabral stated. “Therefore, Dr. Hobbs contract had to be extended until such time as the new superintendent can start. The arrival date will depend on how quickly the candidates board will release him/her. Dr. Hobbs anticipates Feb. 1 ,2021, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Before his current role, Hobbs retired as a superintendent in Yadkin County Schools in 2013. After that moment, Hobbs was called to fill several interim superintendent positions over the past several years. He’s currently the executive director for the Northwest Regional Educational Service Alliance, a non-profit organization that provides development and technical assistance to public schools. Some of his other previous positions in his career include principal of Hobbton High School; director of secondary education, director of athletics; superintendent of Sampson Schools, Stokes, and Yadkin county schools. In 2018, he was asked to become the interim superintendent of Clinton City Schools for several months in between the resignation of Dr. Stuart Blount and the hiring of Dr. Wesley Johnson.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with Dr. Hobbs,” Cabral said. “He is open to input and feedback and he is always available to listen. Student and staff safety is his priority and he and the Board continue to work together to address this issue. His leadership has made navigating the pandemic less stressful for all of us. We appreciate his willingness to serve as our interim superintendent.”

Through talks with the board, Hobbs said he’s willing to stay as long as needed to make the transition as smooth as possible for the next superintendent.

“We are grateful to Dr. Hobbs for his willingness to stay the course until a new superintendent is in place for Sampson County Schools,” said Sonya Powell, chair of Sampson’s Board of Education. “The board of education is working diligently to find the next superintendent for our system. We hope to make an announcement in the near future.”

