Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Dec. 4 — Christopher Roshaud Thompson, 31, of 204 Nolley St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and failure to secure a child under 16, along with orders for arrest on numerous charges. Bond set at $67,000; court date is Jan. 11.

• Dec. 5 — Joey Eugene Ginn, 47, of 212 Beaman St., Apt. 3, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Jan. 5.

• Dec. 5 — Joanlie McNeil, 44, of 614 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with hit and run- leaving the scene of property damage. Written promise; court date is Jan. 11.

• Dec. 6 — Whitney Fifi McDonald, 32, of 604 Eastover Ave., Clinton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Written promise; court date is Dec. 11.

• Dec. 6 — Devante Lajuan Foster, 26, of 105 Jacobs St., Clinton, was charged with trafficking opiates and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $200,000; court date is Dec. 11.

• Dec. 6 — Thomas Jene Pegues, 42, of 885 Cecil Odie Road, Newton Grove, was charged with two counts of harassing phone call. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Jan. 4.

• Dec. 7 — Malique Travor Taylor, 26, of 7234 Old Mintz Hwy., Garland, was charged with shoplifting. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Jan. 14.

• Dec. 7 — Rashanaye Dominique Franks, 28, of 312 Jacobs St., Apt. A, Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrants with larceny, possession of stolen goods and conspiracy. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Dec. 21.

• Dec. 7 — William Davis Henry, 66, of 233 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 14.

• Dec. 8 — Christopher Ray Johnson, 41, of 300 Pine Loop Lane, Autryville, was charged with disorderly conduct and damage to city property. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 14.

• Dec. 9 — Jaleil Steven Herring, 27, of 1077 Concord School Road, Clinton, was charged with damage to property. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 19.

