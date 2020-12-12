Fallen Heroes Committeeofficially OK’d

During this week’s City Council meeting, the Council officially approved the recommended lineup for the Fallen Heroes Ad Hoc Special Committee.

“I would like to thank the City Council for their input, and I thank the following citizens for graciously agreeing to serve on this important committee: Dee Bryant, Charles Boykin, Gloria Edwards, Jimmie Lewis, Sherry Matthews, Matthew Pearson, Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Pope, Highway Patrol First Sgt. Bryan Smith, Delynn Solice and Anthony Worley,” the mayor stated in a press release. “The city has assembled an accomplished group to explore how our community can continue honoring our police, fire and medical first responders and I look forward to their recommendations.”

The residents have been selected to serve on the Fallen Heroes Committee in response to a recent request to name the Faircloth Freeway Bridge in honor of late police officer Donald Tucker.

Starling clarified during the Council meeting that the Council members presented him with good potential candidates for the committee, however some did not live in Clinton, a stipulation for eligibility that he noted during the recent meeting after the names were chosen.

According to Starling, the Council has the last say but he will adhere or listen to the recommendation of the committee on how the bridge naming should be handled. The committee will decide what the naming procedure should be.

The naming issue began when Terry Lee of Performance Automotive, Chris Sessoms from Helping Hands and Reggie Tucker, brother of Donald Tucker, a fallen Clinton police officer, all came forward with the idea of naming the under-construction Faircloth Freeway bridge after Tucker, to honor his memory. Tuckers parents and others attended a subsequent Council meeting last month to speak on behalf of the issue.

During the public comment section of this week’s meeting, Lee again spoke, presenting the Council with the parable of the Good Samaritan. Lee commented that he is searching for a hero, a good Clintonian that won’t avoid honoring Tucker, similar to the others in the parable who avoided the beaten man before the Samaritan stopped to help.

“People have told me for the last two months that the idea of honoring Donald Tucker by naming this bridge after him is as good as dead,” Lee stated, “but I don’t accept it.”

After the meeting Lee commented that he would continue to press the matter that the bridge should be named after Tucker.

