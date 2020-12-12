Market coming to the Grove

NEWTON GROVE — In the spring, town leaders are looking forward to seeing a farmers market-style business in the heart of Newton Grove.

During a special Monday meeting at town hall, developers spoke about future plans for the Godwin Fresh Market — a proposed retail business on Raleigh Street created by Eryn Godwin. Some of the offerings will include fresh local produce, meat, dairy, area craft vendors, flowers grown by Godwin, and more.

“I am very appreciative of the support I have received from the town board and look forward to growing with the Newton Grove Community for many years to come,” Godwin said following the meeting.

Although approval was not required from the commissioners, a presentation was made by land owner Jerry Ingram about what’s coming in the future as a courtesy to the public. It’s been awhile since a structure was built in Newton Grove.

“This is our first building, from my understanding, since the Dollar General was put in and that’s been quite a few years ago,” Mayor Stephen R. Jackson said.

To address concerns regarding development Sampson County officials had multiple meeting with Ingram and others involved. Some of the talks involved inspections, utilities and the distance from other homes. Ingram was contacted by Godwin about starting the business, which could take up about 600 square foot of space in the Central Business District of Newton Grove. Godwin’s family operates the Godwin Produce Company, a three-generation business based out of Dunn. She is currently finishing her last semester at North Carolina State University.

“When looking at this thing, we could have asked for a temporarily permit to put a shelter up, something like they got in other towns, but we decided to do it right,” Ingram said about following rules and having a similar look to other buildings nearby.

Ingram believes the small business is going to be a good addition to the town.

“It’s not something that’s going to come this summer and go away,” Ingram said. “Eryn is committed to it. She’s going to run it year round. It’s not something where you go sit under the shelter for two or three months out of the year. It’s going to be a business.”

Ingram also applauded her commitment to Newton Grove and returning home to the family farm. In May, she will graduate with a degree in agriculture business management.

“It’s a real thrill when you can get somebody at that age who wants to come to a town like this to start a business, grow it and be a part of the community,” Ingram said. “She’s real ambitious.”

Godwin said the building is expected to be up in about 12 weeks and her goal is to open in the first week of May 2021. Commissioner Teresa Wilson believes it will be an asset to the town and encouraged Godwin to provide healthy choices and organic produce.

“This town doesn’t have any of that,” Wilson said.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.