Drive-by shooting suspects ID’d; teen in critical condition

A Clinton teenager was still in critical condition Monday, one of two victims in a drive-by shooting in Clinton on Saturday. Authorities have now identified suspects in the incident as the investigation continues, the police chief said.

Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Antrell Garner, 18, of Sampson Street, Clinton, and Tremetrius Carr, 21, of Kent Circle, Clinton, were traveling on North Boulevard coming in toward town. An initial investigation by Clinton Police Department indicated the men were passengers in a vehicle and were reportedly shot by suspects in a grey passenger car.

Both men were driven to Sampson Regional Medical Center, Garner with a gunshot near the back of his head and Carr with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards.

Garner was listed in critical condition and flown out to another facility for treatment. He was still listed in critical condition as of Monday afternoon, according to police officials. Carr was initially treated at Sampson Regional before he was transferred to another facility for further treatment.

Following the Saturday shooting, which occurred in the vicinity of Food Lion, officers responded and closed the road temporarily.

“At this time the reason for the assault is not known but we do believe the victims and suspects knew one another,” Edwards stated at the time. “Detectives were called to the scene and are investigating.”

On Monday, Edwards said detectives had identified suspects in the case, however their names were not being disclosed. Police were still urging anyone with information to call the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105 or text anonymously by texting “tipcpd” and their tip to 847411.