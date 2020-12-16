Getting ‘ugly’ to support local

The Clinton Main Street Program Promotion Committee is promoting the Ugly Christmas Sweater activity as a fun way to bring traffic into Clinton’s small businesses.

“This holiday season we thought this would be fun and festive,” Clinton Planning director/Main Street manager Mary Rose shared. “Anyone who wears an Ugly Christmas sweater into any of our Downtown retail stores on Dec. 17, 18 or 19 will be able to enter into a drawing for a chance to win $100. The winner of the drawing will be notified on Dec. 21.”

According to Kay Raynor who serves on the Promotion Committee, Friday is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day.

“We are observing that by encouraging our shoppers to wear their ugly Christmas sweaters while shopping Thursday, Friday and Saturday downtown,” Raynor mentioned. “and if they do that makes them eligible to register in the shops for a $100 cash prize.”

Raynor stated that it was just a fun activity to do.

“We’re trying to promote our small businesses Downtown,” Raynor stated. “They’ve been hurt by the pandemic, so we’re wanting our folks to shop local and go to small businesses. So we just thought it’d be fun to do. And like I said, by having a drawing for a $100 cash prize, we thought that would make it even more fun. Everybody could use an extra $100 at Christmas.”

This activity is to support small town businesses in Downtown Clinton.

“We hope our folks will turn out and support our small businesses,” Raynor concluded.

