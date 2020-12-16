Students Annie Dudley and Liam Morel help counselor Blair Colglazier distribute gloves to classrooms at L.C. Kerr School. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Evan Gillespie holds gloves donated through her ‘Warm Hands, Warmer Hearts’ project. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent For another birthday, Evan Gillespie collected pairs of gloves for local elementary schools. She was assisted by her father, Perry Gillespie, pictured right. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

During a visit to local schools, Evan Gillespie was thrilled to carry holiday gifts bags stuffed with pairs of gloves to warm the hands of students.

As Mother Nature prepares to bring colder weather, she continued an unselfish birthday tradition of getting the donations instead of presents for “Warm Hands, Warmer Hearts.” This year marks the fifth time the eighth-grader from Sampson Middle School led the way for her project.

“It feels great and it warms my heart,” the 14 year-old said about her Nov. 16 celebration. “I know a lot of people from COVID are struggling, so just to help them in a tiny way brings joys to me.”

A total of 1,496 went to Langdon C. Kerr Elementary School, Butler Avenue Elementary School, and Sunset Avenue School. More than 15o went to other learning centers in the area. Due to COVID-19, this year’s project was a little more challenging because all the pairs had to be placed in separate sealed plastic bags. Before they were distributed, the gloves were grouped together for different classrooms. Each pair came with a message from Evan and Matthew 6:21 which says “For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.”

Blair Colglazier,a counselor at L.C. Kerr,said the school appreciates Evan and her generosity for students in the district.

“That’s a blessing to our children,” she said. “A lot of these kids do need that and they’re just as excited to get those gloves as any present. Their little eyes light up whenever they get those.”

At Sunset Avenue, there was excitement in classrooms too.

“They cheered, smiled and all wanted to send their thanks to Evan,” counselor Jessica Tyndall said. “We are so appreciative of her kind heart and generosity. She donated enough gloves for every student at Sunset and we are so glad that they will have them during this winter season.”

Evan was inspired by her older sister, Olivia, who used her birthday to get donations for the BackPack Buddies program, which provides food to needy children during the weekend. Olivia is a senior at Clinton High School. When she goes to college, her younger brother, Tripp, is looking forward to taking over the project. They are the children of Perry and Anna L. Gillespie.

“They make me so proud because we always taught them to give back,” her father Perry said about the projects. “It’s been a blessing.”

“Perry and I are very proud of Evan for continuing with her birthday project even in times like today,” Anna added. “Evan always wants to spread love and cheer to our community each year through this project and we look forward to her continuing on each of her birthdays to come.”

Evan thanked everyone who helped make it possible. Donations came from family members, friends, members of Grove Park Baptist Church, Sampson Community College, her grandmother Gloria Gillespie, affectionately known as “Meme,” and Clinton Medical Clinic, thanks to her Aunt Stacie Gillespie, who collected donations at the facility.

“With the way 2020 has been for us, this is a very nice act of kindness for all of us,” Colglazier said. “It just warms our hearts to see the giving back in our communities and in our schools. This is something I think we all need to have and share. It’s nice to see this.”

