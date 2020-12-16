Newton Grove PD investigating break-ins

NEWTON GROVE — After several break-ins around town, Newton Grove leaders are encouraging residents to lock their cars, storage buildings and homes.

During a Monday meeting for the Board of Commissioners, it was reported by Police Chief G.C. Warren that there’s been a lot of reports valuables and money being stolen from unlocked vehicles.

“The Police Department has been diligently to catch whoever is breaking and entering,” said Teresa Wilson, police commissioner, while sharing her concerns.

For assistance, Warren reached out to Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton and Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell about similar illegal activities in areas away from town. Warren added that suspects also broke into the Marathon and Shell gas stations. The department is planning to release photos of suspects for identification purposes on social media, while sending letters to businesses in town about securing money at night.

“Everybody knows we’ve had some unlocked cars being gone through,” Warren said. “There’s about five nights, but it’s a lot of people going from house to house.”

In the meantime, Newton Grove officers will continue to remain vigilant, the chief stated.

“We switched some schedules around, we’re getting double coverage overnight to help out and we’re working with the sheriff’s office,” he said. “They said they’re going to start sending some people up here every night and helping us out until we can get these people caught.”

Mayor Stephen Jackson said it’s a problem in the town located by Interstate 40 and Interstate 95.

“With I-40, it just seems like they’re just stopping at each intersection and working their way around,” Jackson said.

Warren said he recently caught a group of individuals with stolen vehicles behind McDonald’s.

“They kind of had the same M.O. — stealing the change,” he said. “We haven’t seen, knock on wood, anybody stealing cars, but talking to Johnston County, they’re bleeding down from Raleigh and it’s young juveniles.”

In a Facebook message posted by the Town of Newton Grove, residents are being asked to contact the police department if they have any information regarding the crimes. Officers may be reached at 910-594-0829.

“We’re working hard, I promise you,” Warren said. “I lost a lot of sleep over this.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.