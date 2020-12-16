Sampson salutes King

Ann Knowles, director of Sampson County Veterans Services, presents birthday cards from the community to Ester James King. File Photo | Sampson Independent During a special parade for his 100th birthday this past spring, Ester James King smiles while community members show appreciation and love. File Photo | Sampson Independent King World War II veteran Ester J. King was honored by community members during a special service. He is pictured with Clinton Mayor Lew Starling. File Photo | Sampson Independent Ester James King watches a parade in honor of his 100th birthday, while supporters wave at the community members. File Photo | Sampson Independent

Around Sampson County, Ester James King was known for his vibrant personality, determination and for bringing smiles to everyone he met.

Community members are mourning the beloved World War II veteran, who passed away Monday at the age of 100. King was the third oldest veteran residing in Sampson County.

“He was such a proud veteran,” said Ann Knowles, executive director of the Sampson County Office of Veterans Services. “He is really going to be missed. We would all ride by and look on top of the house to see if we saw Mr. Ester. Whenever he couldn’t get up there anymore, he’ll be in the yard do something. We would blow the horn and even though he couldn’t see us, he would wave his arm up … just a unique person and he was loved by Keener.”

He was born on May 21, 1920 and grew up with seven siblings. King attended Keener School up until he was 13 years old, before working in the fields. Years later, King joined the U.S. Army and served in the war from 1942 t0 1945, spending time in North Africa and Italy in the U.S. Army’s 907th Air Base Security. He started with basic training in Georgia and Alabama. After three short weeks at Fort Dix, N.J., King boarded a ship in Staten Island, N.Y., to head overseas.

During his service overseas, he served on the frontlines as a scout, where he was ordered to be in front of his unit. King would report back to his comrades about what the enemy was doing.

While sharing experiences, he remembered moments such as hearing “Axis Sally” broadcast propaganda for Nazis, with threats of bomber planes coming their way. It was one of several memories about the war. Another was sitting in a theater with no roof — one of many buildings damaged by war between countries.

After being discharged from military service as a private first class, King married the late Alease Monk. Together they had two children, Starling and Suella King, who preceded him in death. He owned his own business, working as a brick mason and carpenter. Some of his projects around Sampson County included the Newton Grove Post Office, Sampson County Courthouse, White Oak Church and Bethlehem Church.

During a parade for his 100th birthday in the spring, Bud Gilmore, a firefighter from Halls Fire Department, presented King with the Key to Keener. He met King about 10 years ago when the department responded to his house for a fire.

“When we arrived, he did have a fire going … in a bucket … on the roof,” Gilmore said. “We had to extinguish the fire and boy was he mad. I knew then he was a firecracker. From that day forward, I stopped by to visit him often. He would happily tell me about his military service, all the construction within the county that he was a part of, his family, and the Lord. Of all the things he built, he was very proud of his fireplace in the home. He had to show it to me several times. It is a very unique piece of craftsmanship.”

Along with family members at Halls Department, Union Grove Free Will Baptist Church and neighbors would visit King while he was living at the home on Hobbton Highway. His nephew, Anthony Herring, enjoyed spending time with his uncle and taking care of him.

“It was a lot of memories he brought to the family,” Herring said. “There was a lot of stuff we didn’t know like 701 (highway) being a dirt path. He wanted to keep moving and going until he passed away.”

Knowles was also impressed with how he knew everybody in the area.

“He didn’t forget anybody,” Knowles said while speaking about his age. “His mind was like a steel trap.”

King lived at the home he enjoyed building for many years, before spending his final months at the Carrolton Nursing Center in Dunn for health reasons.

“The staff there quickly found out that he was a live wire,” Gilmore said. “They enjoyed his stories, sense of humor, and his singing of praise. I have spoken with several of them and they expressed the joy that he was able to bring to their facility and that he would be missed by all.”

Looking back at King’s birthday parade, Gilmore expressed how that moment showed how his life impacted the community. During previous months, Gilmore said the country seemed to be falling into chaos because of the pandemic and political tensions.

“What was going on in Keener, North Carolina? — Ester King,” Gilmore said about the veteran being the center of attention. “Our entire community, regardless of color, background, or political affiliation, turned out in great numbers to honor our very own gift from God, Mr. Ester King.

“I saw one picture from the parade that spoke volumes. A little white boy, probably eight or nine years old, was smiling and shaking the hand of Mr. King, after having brought Mr. King a carton of Pepsi,” Gilmore added. “That shows we are not as divided as others would like us to believe. Not only did we have a large number of parade participants, Mr. King received gifts and cards from all over the United States.”

For Gilmore, it left him with hope.

“That is the legacy of Mr. Ester King,” he said. “A legacy that determination, love, and faith in God will overcome any division or classification that we believe divides us. I pray that our community will continue looking out for our neighbors in the same manner that we cared about Mr. Ester.”

Before he departed from this world, faith played a major role in his life.

“Nobody was more knowledgeable about the Bible than Mr. Ester was,” Knowles said. “He was just one of those individuals that when you meet him in life, it’s something that you never forget.”

Gilmore said King was known in the area as the man on the roof. He was always building, tearing down, and rebuilding it.

“My mother-in-law came over one day and had seen him building what appeared to be a staircase on the roof,” he said. “She asked if maybe he was building a staircase to heaven. Literally, of course not. He did however build his staircase to Heaven with his deeds and faith. It is my belief that his staircase is done, he has climbed to the top, and he is now present with the Lord.”

