Ester King was a titan in Sampson County

Ester James King was an institution in Sampson County, his legacy and impact rivaled only by his longevity — a century of life that came to its conclusion on Monday, prompting an outpouring from a community now mourning his loss.

King was popular. Those who knew him or talked to him immediately took a liking to him. Those who didn’t know him personally still knew him as the unofficial mascot for Hobbton Highway, often perched on the roof of his U.S. 701 dwelling, a house that remained the ongoing DIY project of a man who never stopped working for his 100 years.

Mr. Ester was born on May 21, 1920, and grew up in the Keener community with his seven siblings. He worked in the fields as a youngster while going to school. From modest beginnings in Keener, King served in World War II from 1942 to 1945, primarily in North Africa and Italy. As a soldier with the U.S. Army 907th Air Base Security, he served this country on the frontlines as an advanced scout during wartime, in charge of being out in front and reporting enemy movement.

When he returned from his time overseas, King came back home to Sampson County. He owned his own business, raised a family and worked as a brick mason and carpenter. He had his literal hands in the landscape across Sampson, including projects at the Newton Grove Post Office, Sampson County Courthouse, White Oak Church and Bethlehem Church.

Fittingly, King’s birthday fell just days before we would annually observe Memorial Day. As a World War II vet, he was the last of a dying breed, an elder statesman worthy of his place in the pantheon of patriots. Those American patriots are plentiful, in lands both foreign and domestic, but King’s vibrance was magnetic.

One of the oldest veterans residing in Sampson, Ester James King was known for his booming personality and determination, his willingness to share his time and experiences with anybody who asked, young or old.

Perhaps one of the most impressive feats of King came earlier this year when he brought this entire community together in celebration of his 100 years. It’s been a fairly bleak year for many, especially during an ongoing pandemic, and honoring King gave us reason to smile, to celebrate a life well lived, and we’re glad that it happened the way it did.

The celebration of one of Sampson’s own and one of its proudest veterans warmed our hearts beyond words, a tribute to a modest man of modest means who served his country and his community from a time before most of us were born.

That week in May was dedicated to King in so many ways, as resolutions were adopted, flags were flown, house visits made and parades thrown for the man on the occasion of his 100th birthday. We were proud to be a part of a community that recognized the importance not only of King’s longevity, but his service to his fellow man, and his country.

He brought to life stories from the past, not just from here in Sampson County where his impact was indelible, but across the globe where he fought for this nation and its allies.

During the parade for his 100th birthday in the spring, Bud Gilmore, a firefighter from Halls Fire Department who met King about a decade ago, presented his elder friend with the Key to Keener. Local and state dignitaries honored King through word and deed. and the community put on a long procession with message after message declaring their love and admiration to the man of the hour, the titan of Hobbton Highway.

Upon King’s passing this week, Gilmore described King as leaving “a legacy that determination, love, and faith in God will overcome any division or classification that we believe divides us.

“I pray that our community will continue looking out for our neighbors in the same manner that we cared about Mr. Ester,” Gilmore said.

We should all take that message to heart — for our neighbors and King, who loved this place and the people in it.