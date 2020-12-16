Man gets 20 years for murder of wife

An elderly man has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison in the March 2019 death of his wife, whose body was found buried in Sampson County.

Phillip Harry Brock, 73, pled guilty Wednesday to second degree murder in the March 15, 2019 murder of his wife. Following the plea, entered in Brunswick County Superior Court, Brock received an active sentence of 240-300 months (20-25 years) in the custody of the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

Initially reported by Phillip Brock as a missing person, Judy Patricia Brock, 71, was found dead in a wooded area in southern Sampson County, some 70 miles away from the Holden Beach home where she was last seen.

During the investigation, detectives turned their suspicions to Phillip Brock after finding that he had disabled the GPS device on his mobile phone and also attempted to disable the GPS device on his 2018 Ford F-150, but was unsuccessful.

In addition, detectives were able to tie several pieces of evidence found at the Sampson County burial site to Phillip Brock’s home and truck. Brock was subsequently arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with his wife’s death. Holden Police Department was the charging agency.

“The investigation was a collaborative effort between the Holden Beach Police Department, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the State Bureau of Investigation, and numerous other local law enforcement agencies,” District Attorney Jon David said in a prepared statement Wednesday. “Results such as this one are only possible because of the hard work and determination of our law enforcement partners.”