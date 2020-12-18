Helping during challenging times

Morris Chestnutt with his family.

The challenging year of 2020 shall go down in history as the year that undoubtedly transformed the world.

This is what some call the most wonderful time of the year, as Christmas is approaching. The magic of Christmas is coming alive! The lights are on display from many homes, Christmas music is playing in retail and grocery stores and the Hallmark Channel has begun its traditional countdown to Christmas movie showcase. Kids are subtly/not so subtly sharing their Christmas list. Parents are frantically making their Christmas cards and gifts lists not wanting to forget anyone this year. As the song says, “It was beginning to feel a lot like Christmas.”

This odd year the world is celebrating the holidays differently because of COVID-19. The Center for Disease and Control (CDC) shares that social distancing (staying six feet from people not in your household) helps keep the spreading of COVID-19 down and can save them.

The hurt and emotional devastation from thousands of lives lost can be undoubtedly felt all over the world, as COVID-19 claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people. There are additionally the emotional pains of missing a loved one who unexpectedly passed away. Losing a loved one anytime is painful — it’s indeed greatly challenging losing them during the holiday season. I recognize the holidays can be difficult for many people because of the traumatic loss of a loved one.

Imagine routinely preparing for bed after making a list of what was to be done the next day: There were Christmas presents to buy, bills to pay, Christmas decorations to be displayed, family, and friends to buy Christmas presents for. Plans for the next day that would never be fulfilled. Sadly, Sunday Morning, Nov. 15, 2020, Morris Chestnutt unexpectedly died. Morris faithfully represents (I am not ready to refer to him in the past tense yet) a loving father to his five gifted kids — two were still in his personal care when he unexpectedly passed away. Morris’s kids are his greatest accomplishment here on earth; they also realistically were his challenge, his focus, and his love. His kids were the reason he worked so hard and strove to experience a better quality of life based on these three principles: Faith, fun, and family.

Morris’ two girls are currently staying with a family member. Although, it is heart-wrenching, knowing he is no longer on this earth, it’s important to continue to live and not exist. One faithful step a day.

Morris’ smile was a gift, his words of encouragement energized you into action, his grandpa jokes made you laugh just because he laughed stating them. The Girl’s healing process has begun it’s a road to recovery. With the help of God, family, and friends his kids are all going to succeed. The family has considerately created a GoFundMe page hoping for support for the girls with Christmas gifts, day-to-day living expenses, and expected future educational needs. Those who have lost loved ones, you are in hearts and prayers.

For more information, visit www.gofundme.com/f/in-honor-of-morris-chestnutt-for-his-kids