Garland FD improves protection rating

GARLAND — For their dedication to make Garland safer for residents, members of the Garland Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department earned a higher district rating for their services.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey announced Wednesday that the department in the southwest region of Sampson County showed improvement after completing a routine inspection. It’s conducted by officials with the Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) and is required for the North Carolina Response Rating System (NCRRS). The rating also impacts property insurance rates and saves homeowners money.

“I’d like to congratulate Chief Norris for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” Causey stated in a news release. “The citizens in the Town of these districts should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”

Effective April 1, 2021, Garland’s municipal rating will be 5, and is currently at 6.

The NCRRS rating system ranges from 1 (highest) to 10 (not recognized as a certified fire department by the state). According to officials, lower ratings do not necessarily indicate poor service, but a higher rating does suggest that a department is overall better equipped to respond to fires in its district. In Garland’s rural district, the rating will be at 5/9 E next April. Rural residents who live 5 miles away from the fire station may have a homeowners insurance at the five level. Anything beyond five miles will be classified as level 9.

Anthony Norris, president for the board of directors of the Garland Fire Department, applauded the work of Chief Thomas Norris, local firefighters, and officials from Sampson County for their assistance along the way. It took the department several years to reach this level.

“You don’t get a rating overnight,” Norris told The Sampson Independent. “The state just doesn’t come in and say ‘this is what you got right now.’ It takes years of fire training documentation and fire calls that we’ve been on.”

State law requires OSFM officials to inspect departments serving districts of 100,000 people or less, which makes up all but 12 of the state’s fire districts. Officials look for proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities and availability of a water source. For Garland, some of the other work involved showing how they’ve provided mutual aid training to other departments in the area and meetings with OSFM officials.

“It takes combining all of it, sitting down with the department of insurance and them showing us on a scale on how well we provided service,” Norris said. “And if we can continue to provide at that level, then we can hold the class five rating.”

Currently, there are 30 volunteers providing service in the Garland area. The fire department is currently working to recruit new members and add part-time positions in 2021.

“We are proud of the continued coverage and improvements made by the (Garland Volunteer Fire Department) for the town of Garland and its rural fire district,” Mayor Winifred Murphy stated. “We thank them for their hard work and dedication to our citizens.”

