CARES to help business owners

GARLAND — Town leaders are ready to distribute more money to help business owners impacted by COVID-19.

During a recent meeting for the Garland Board of Commissioners, officials spoke about subgrants through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The program was approved by U.S. Congress members to help communities recover from the pandemic. Garland received $50,000. From that total, commissioners decided to distribute $10,000 to local businesses for needs such as personal protective equipment or reimbursements for what they already spent.

Commissioner Jo A. Strickland felt more should be given to local businesses.

“When we set that money up, we didn’t know what we’re going to need and how much it was going to cost,” Strickland said. “But I’d much rather realign what we can spend and give to the businesses more so than returning it to the governor. If we can justify whoever tells us what to do, then I think there ought to be a little more opportunity to businesses rather than give it back.”

So far, the town only spent $15,000. Town Clerk Pam Cashwell said there’s still money available and there was a consensus that a lot should go to business owners. The deadline to distribute the funds is Dec. 31. Since the announcement, the town received about six applications. A few may be ineligible based on regulations set by state officials.

Strickland felt that a specific dollar amount should not be set for the application.

“One business may only have five hundred and the next business may have two thousand, and the next business may have more than that,” Strickland said. “I think as long as everybody got justifiable coverage, I don’t know what the limit should be.”

Mayor Pro Tem Austin Brown agreed.

“I think we need to support our businesses,” Brown said. “That’s for sure.”

“I’m in agreement with it because some businesses may have a lot more than others,” Commissioner Carolyn Robinson Melvin said. “Don’t set a limit, just provide them money that’s needed.”

With an unanimous vote, Garland Commissioners approved a motion not to set a limit on the dollar amount and to accept applications on a case-by-case basis. It’s one of many actions, Garland leaders approved to help residents in the area. Prior to the discussion, town officials approved a resolution urging Garland residents to follow public health recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It passed 4-1, with Strickland voting against it.

In March, the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic of international concern. President Donald Trump also announced a national emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sampson County officials followed with actions to prevent the spread. In November, state officials introduced a COVID-19 county alert system which uses metrics from the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the North Carolina metrics to put counties into different tiers, Sampson County is identified as a red county, indicating critical community spread of the virus.

During the resolution, Brown also also acknowledged the work of frontline health care workers and the negative impact the virus is having on businesses, industry and the delivery of government services to citizens.

The resolution stated that Garland commissioners are also committed to the public health, safety and the welfare if residents. They are also encouraging everyone to take critical action to curve the spread of the virus to protect people’s health and the economy. This includes practicing the three W’s — wearing a cloth mask over the nose and mouth; staying six feet from others; and washing hands or using hand sanitizer. Some of the other suggested actions include avoiding settings with large groups of people; reducing public interaction to central activity such as going to work or school, caring for family members, buying food, or getting health care.

Community members are being asked to consider takeout or eating outside at restaurants; avoiding non essential travel; getting tested; and participating in non contract casing if contacted.

