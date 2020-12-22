Vaccine comes to Sampson Regional

Dr. Eskander Morkos, Dr. Amy Howerton, Dr. Rita Mikhail-Vaswani, Dr. Mariana Mendible, and Dr. Subodh Pal were the first group of physicians vaccinated at Sampson Regional Medical Center. Courtesy Photo|Sampson Regional Medical Center Dr. Amy Howerton and Dr. Eskander Morkos were simultaneously the first two physicians vaccinated Tuesday. Courtesy Photo|Sampson Regional Medical Center Hospitalist Dr. Subodh Pal gets the first vaccination. Courtesy Photo|Sampson Regional Medical Center Sherlene Blackwood, a family nurse practitioner, conducts COVID-19 tests with the Sampson County Health Department. COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases

Healthcare workers at Sampson Regional Medical Center rolled up their sleeves to get shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine after it arrived Tuesday morning.

Sampson Regional received its first allotment of 300 doses of the vaccine, which was collected and inventoried by the pharmacy department. For the hospital’s first vaccination event, more than 60 people eligible in the first-priority tier filled available spots. Preparation began weeks ago after the vaccine was announced for distribution throughout North Carolina.

“While we waited for more definite information about which vaccine we’d receive and when it would arrive, we worked through the uncertainties to create logistical plans,” stated Pam Barefoot, pharmacy director for Sampson Regional.

Among the very first in line were a group of physicians, followed by healthcare workers across the hospital’s many patient care units and ancillary support areas. The federal government outlined a phased approach for vaccine distribution. Sampson Regional Medical Center is appointed by the state as an administrator of the vaccine and is following its guidance. Initially, the vaccine will only be offered to individuals eligible under the first priority phase. The first scheduled vaccination events are open to healthcare workers and medical staff.

“After the new year, we look forward to opening a clinic location where we can administer the vaccine to other workers in our community who are eligible in the first priority phase,” said Amber Cava, hospital spokesperson.

Vaccines will be available to the public during the second and third phases of distribution.

“Those phases will focus on adults at high risk for exposure and at increased risk of severe illness and then students and critical industry workers,” Cava said.

As an organization, Sampson Regional worked with the local health department and other healthcare related groups to lead the community through the pandemic. Dr. Shawn Howerton, chief executive and medical officer, said it seems fitting that they’re on the forefront now to lead Sampson out of the pandemic.

“It’s with great anticipation this moment has arrived,” Howerton said. “Our frontline healthcare workers rolled up their sleeves early in the pandemic and have been hard at work for the last 10 months fighting COVID-19. Many today are rolling up their sleeves again —this time for the vaccine that fills us with hope and promise that we are turning a corner in the fight against COVID-19. We stand ready to do our part with the guidance of the state and federal government to begin vaccinating our community.”

There’s a lot of skepticism regarding the vaccine among people in the public. Sampson Regional officials know many people are anxious or hesitant to receive the vaccine, while others may have questions before making that decision.

“Fear and skepticism are expected and welcomed,” stated Howerton. “Healthcare leaders in our community are actively stepping up to be the first vaccinated. They understand and are happy to offer answers grounded in science. Other trusted sources include the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).”

Other sources provided by Sampson Regional are their website www.SampsonRMC.org and through social media outlets. Howerton said staff members will be offer education and answer questions about vaccinations.

“We know the vaccine will be a strong safety measure and defense against COVID-19, so we encourage our community members to consider receiving the vaccine when it’s available to them,” Howerton said.

Howerton added that the vaccine has been well tolerated.

“Recipients of the vaccine may have temporary reactions such as soreness at the injection site, headache, or feeling tired or achy for a day or two after receiving the vaccine,” Howerton said while talking about the side effects. “This is a very normal and natural immune response. It’s a good sign that your body is recognizing something that doesn’t belong and is fighting it off. This is how we build immunity.”

Many professionals in the medical community have closely followed news about vaccine development. Cava said their years of schooling and practice experience have taught them much about science and medicine.

“More than 35 physicians and providers within our community have made an informed decision and early commitment to receive the vaccine in the first round,” Cava said.

Sampson Regional professionals are encouraging the public to continue protocols regarding COVID-19 safety.

“While the vaccine is a big step toward ending this pandemic, we must remain diligent in masking and social distancing,” Howerton added. “Even those of us who receive the vaccine should continue these behaviors until vaccination is more widespread in our community and others have had the opportunity to build immunity.”

Virus claims two more lives in Sampson

The Tuesday update provided by the Sampson County Health Department showed 76 new cases were reported since Monday, bringing the total to 4,716. Two deaths related to COVID-19 were also reported. The total is now 58.

In Sampson, there have been 13,234 COVID-19 tests performed. From that total 8,518 were negative and 4,716 were positive.

County out of the ‘red’

According to a Tuesday update of the COVID-19 County Alert System, Sampson County is now orange indicating “substantial community spread.” Yesterday, the area was classified as one of highest hit counties in the state with a red classification indicating “critical community spread.” A yellow tier shows a “significant community spread.” The system uses a combination of case rate, the percent of tests that are positive, and hospital impact within the county.

The Dec. 22 update for the COVID-19 County Alert System revealed that nearly two-thirds of North Carolina counties are currently red and locations of “critical community spread.” There are now 65 red counties, 27 orange counties, and only eight yellow counties. The previous Dec. 8 update showed 48 red counties, 34 orange counties, and 18 yellow counties.

The COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county. Hospital impact is measured via a composite score that includes the percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-19 related visits to the Emergency Department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.

To meet substantial, counties must have a new case rate between 101 and 200 per 100,000 people in 14 days, with at least 21 cases in a two-week period. The other listed metrics include a percent positive rate between 8% and 10% or a moderate impact on county hospitals. According to the alert system report, Sampson’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 908. The 14-day percent positive rate is 9.1%.

Gov. Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen shared updates while warning that 90 percent of counties are now designated as red or orange.

“The county alert map shows how quickly things can escalate. As you think about the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays please avoid traveling and gathering. If you absolutely must, get tested ahead of time, wear a mask all the time, keep it small and keep it outdoors,” Cohen said.

Statewide as of noon Tuesday, there were 5,255 newly reported cases, bringing the total laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to 488,902 in North Carolina. NCDHHS reported a record day of 8,444 new cases statewide on Friday, Dec. 18 — doubling a record day one month ago when 4,296 new cases were reported on Nov. 19.

As of Tuesday, the state tallied 6,291 deaths due to COVID-19, according to the NCDHHS Dashboard. According to figures provided by the health officials 3,001 people are hospitalized — an increase of 184 from Monday.

In addition to these statistics, state officials added data to show how many people received vaccines. Data will be provided for the total number of people statewide and by county of residence who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Data for people who have received the second dose of the vaccine will be added in January. Tuesday’s report reflected data showing that 24,500 people received the first vaccination dose in North Carolina. The state is currently in the first phase of giving the vaccine to healthcare workers and long-term care staff and residents.

From that total, 121 were in Sampson County. Collection data began Dec. 14. According to officials, most hospitals in North Carolina did not receive their first shipment from Pfizer until Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, and continued ramping up vaccine administration through the weekend.

Curfew

Gov. Roy Cooper recently announced a Modified Stay at Home Order that includes a curfew — a move made after a rapid increase in key statewide virus trends. The order requires people to stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. It will be in place until at least Jan. 8, 2021.

In addition to the order requiring people to stay home at night, businesses including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more, will also be required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m. Travel to and from work; to obtain food, medical care, fuel or social services; or to take care of a family member is exempted.

“North Carolina needs to drive down our numbers,” Cooper stated Tuesday. “To do that, we all need to change our holiday plans if you haven’t already. The best and safest option is to connect virtually or by phone. But if you gather in-person, keep it small and do it outside. Get a COVID-19 test before you go. Spread out the tables and chairs. Follow the modified Stay at Home Order and be home by 10 p.m. And, always, always wear a mask.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.