Vaccine comes to Sampson Regional

Dr. Eskander Morkos, Dr. Amy Howerton, Dr. Rita Mikhail-Vaswani, Dr. Mariana Mendible, and Dr. Subodh Pal were the first group of physicians vaccinated at Sampson Regional Medical Center.
Courtesy Photo|Sampson Regional Medical Center
Dr. Amy Howerton and Dr. Eskander Morkos were simultaneously the first two physicians vaccinated Tuesday.
Courtesy Photo|Sampson Regional Medical Center
Hospitalist Dr. Subodh Pal gets the first vaccination.
Courtesy Photo|Sampson Regional Medical Center
Sherlene Blackwood, a family nurse practitioner, conducts COVID-19 tests with the Sampson County Health Department.
COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline
*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.
March 16 — first case
April 3 — second case
April 5 — third case
April 6 — 5 cases
April 8 — 9 cases
April 9 — 10 cases
April 13 — 13 cases
April 14 — 14 cases
April 15 — 17 cases
April 16 — 18 cases
April 17 — 19 cases
April 20 — 21 cases
April 21 — 24 cases
April 22 — 27 cases
April 23 — 35 cases
April 24 — 36 cases
April 27 — 45 cases
April 28 — 49 cases
April 29 — 63 cases
April 30 — 74 cases
May 1 — 81 cases
May 4 — 96 cases
May 5 — 100 cases
May 6 — 120 cases
May 7 — 129 cases
May 8 — 140 cases
May 11 — 171 cases
May 12 — 177 cases
May 13 — 193 cases
May 14 — 211 cases
May 15 — 224 cases
May 18 — 257 cases
May 19 — 267 cases
May 20 — 302 cases
May 21 — 314 cases
May 22 — 333 cases
May 26 — 392 cases
May 27 — 402 cases
May 28 — 413 cases
May 29 — 429 cases
June 1 — 479 cases
June 2 — 501 cases
June 3 — 510 cases
June 4 — 545 cases
June 5 — 563 cases
June 8 — 606 cases
June 9 — 630 cases
June 10 — 637 cases
June 11 — 681 cases
June 12 — 707 cases
June 15 — 749 cases
June 16 — 764 cases
June 17 — 804 cases
June 18 — 823 cases
June 19 — 859 cases
June 22 — 890 cases
June 23 — 927 cases
June 24 — 940 cases
June 25 — 954 cases
June 26 — 977 cases
June 29 — 1,013 cases
June 30 — 1,057 cases
July 1 — 1,077 cases
July 2 — 1,085 cases
July 6 — 1,122 cases
July 7 — 1,134 cases
July 8 — 1,149 cases
July 9 — 1,157 cases
July 10 — 1,181 cases
July 13 — 1,200 cases
July 14 — 1,229 cases
July 15 — 1,262 cases
July 16 — 1,283 cases
July 17 — 1,287 cases
July 20 — 1,290 cases
July 21 — 1,322 cases
July 22 — 1,382 cases
July 23 — 1,433 cases
July 24 — 1,451 cases
July 27 — 1,478 cases
July 28 — 1,489 cases
July 29 — 1,498 cases
July 30 — 1,507 cases
July 31 — 1,521 cases
Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases
Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases
Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases
Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases
Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases
Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases
Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases
Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases
Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases
Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases
Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases
Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases
Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases
Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases
Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases
Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases
Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases
Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases
Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases
Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases
Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases
Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases
Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases
Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases
Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases
Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases
Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases
Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases
Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases
Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases
Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases
Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases
Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases
Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases
Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases
Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases
Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases
Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases
Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases
Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases
Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases
Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases
Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases
Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases
Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases
Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases
Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases
Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases
Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases
Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases
Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases
Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases
Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases
Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases
Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases
Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases
Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases
Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases
Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases
Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases
Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases
Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases
Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases
Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases
Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases
Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases
Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases
Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases
Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases
Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases
Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases
Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases
Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases
Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases
Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases
Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases
Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases
Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases
Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases
Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases
Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases
Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases
Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases
Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases
Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases
Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases
Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases
Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases
Healthcare workers at Sampson Regional Medical Center rolled up their sleeves to get shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine after it arrived Tuesday morning.
Sampson Regional received its first allotment of 300 doses of the vaccine, which was collected and inventoried by the pharmacy department. For the hospital’s first vaccination event, more than 60 people eligible in the first-priority tier filled available spots. Preparation began weeks ago after the vaccine was announced for distribution throughout North Carolina.
“While we waited for more definite information about which vaccine we’d receive and when it would arrive, we worked through the uncertainties to create logistical plans,” stated Pam Barefoot, pharmacy director for Sampson Regional.
Among the very first in line were a group of physicians, followed by healthcare workers across the hospital’s many patient care units and ancillary support areas. The federal government outlined a phased approach for vaccine distribution. Sampson Regional Medical Center is appointed by the state as an administrator of the vaccine and is following its guidance. Initially, the vaccine will only be offered to individuals eligible under the first priority phase. The first scheduled vaccination events are open to healthcare workers and medical staff.
“After the new year, we look forward to opening a clinic location where we can administer the vaccine to other workers in our community who are eligible in the first priority phase,” said Amber Cava, hospital spokesperson.
Vaccines will be available to the public during the second and third phases of distribution.
“Those phases will focus on adults at high risk for exposure and at increased risk of severe illness and then students and critical industry workers,” Cava said.
As an organization, Sampson Regional worked with the local health department and other healthcare related groups to lead the community through the pandemic. Dr. Shawn Howerton, chief executive and medical officer, said it seems fitting that they’re on the forefront now to lead Sampson out of the pandemic.
“It’s with great anticipation this moment has arrived,” Howerton said. “Our frontline healthcare workers rolled up their sleeves early in the pandemic and have been hard at work for the last 10 months fighting COVID-19. Many today are rolling up their sleeves again —this time for the vaccine that fills us with hope and promise that we are turning a corner in the fight against COVID-19. We stand ready to do our part with the guidance of the state and federal government to begin vaccinating our community.”
There’s a lot of skepticism regarding the vaccine among people in the public. Sampson Regional officials know many people are anxious or hesitant to receive the vaccine, while others may have questions before making that decision.
“Fear and skepticism are expected and welcomed,” stated Howerton. “Healthcare leaders in our community are actively stepping up to be the first vaccinated. They understand and are happy to offer answers grounded in science. Other trusted sources include the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).”
Other sources provided by Sampson Regional are their website www.SampsonRMC.org and through social media outlets. Howerton said staff members will be offer education and answer questions about vaccinations.
“We know the vaccine will be a strong safety measure and defense against COVID-19, so we encourage our community members to consider receiving the vaccine when it’s available to them,” Howerton said.
Howerton added that the vaccine has been well tolerated.
“Recipients of the vaccine may have temporary reactions such as soreness at the injection site, headache, or feeling tired or achy for a day or two after receiving the vaccine,” Howerton said while talking about the side effects. “This is a very normal and natural immune response. It’s a good sign that your body is recognizing something that doesn’t belong and is fighting it off. This is how we build immunity.”
Many professionals in the medical community have closely followed news about vaccine development. Cava said their years of schooling and practice experience have taught them much about science and medicine.
“More than 35 physicians and providers within our community have made an informed decision and early commitment to receive the vaccine in the first round,” Cava said.
Sampson Regional professionals are encouraging the public to continue protocols regarding COVID-19 safety.
“While the vaccine is a big step toward ending this pandemic, we must remain diligent in masking and social distancing,” Howerton added. “Even those of us who receive the vaccine should continue these behaviors until vaccination is more widespread in our community and others have had the opportunity to build immunity.”
Virus claims two more lives in Sampson
The Tuesday update provided by the Sampson County Health Department showed 76 new cases were reported since Monday, bringing the total to 4,716. Two deaths related to COVID-19 were also reported. The total is now 58.
In Sampson, there have been 13,234 COVID-19 tests performed. From that total 8,518 were negative and 4,716 were positive.
County out of the ‘red’
According to a Tuesday update of the COVID-19 County Alert System, Sampson County is now orange indicating “substantial community spread.” Yesterday, the area was classified as one of highest hit counties in the state with a red classification indicating “critical community spread.” A yellow tier shows a “significant community spread.” The system uses a combination of case rate, the percent of tests that are positive, and hospital impact within the county.
The Dec. 22 update for the COVID-19 County Alert System revealed that nearly two-thirds of North Carolina counties are currently red and locations of “critical community spread.” There are now 65 red counties, 27 orange counties, and only eight yellow counties. The previous Dec. 8 update showed 48 red counties, 34 orange counties, and 18 yellow counties.
The COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county. Hospital impact is measured via a composite score that includes the percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-19 related visits to the Emergency Department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.
To meet substantial, counties must have a new case rate between 101 and 200 per 100,000 people in 14 days, with at least 21 cases in a two-week period. The other listed metrics include a percent positive rate between 8% and 10% or a moderate impact on county hospitals. According to the alert system report, Sampson’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 908. The 14-day percent positive rate is 9.1%.
Gov. Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen shared updates while warning that 90 percent of counties are now designated as red or orange.
“The county alert map shows how quickly things can escalate. As you think about the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays please avoid traveling and gathering. If you absolutely must, get tested ahead of time, wear a mask all the time, keep it small and keep it outdoors,” Cohen said.
Statewide as of noon Tuesday, there were 5,255 newly reported cases, bringing the total laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to 488,902 in North Carolina. NCDHHS reported a record day of 8,444 new cases statewide on Friday, Dec. 18 — doubling a record day one month ago when 4,296 new cases were reported on Nov. 19.
As of Tuesday, the state tallied 6,291 deaths due to COVID-19, according to the NCDHHS Dashboard. According to figures provided by the health officials 3,001 people are hospitalized — an increase of 184 from Monday.
In addition to these statistics, state officials added data to show how many people received vaccines. Data will be provided for the total number of people statewide and by county of residence who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Data for people who have received the second dose of the vaccine will be added in January. Tuesday’s report reflected data showing that 24,500 people received the first vaccination dose in North Carolina. The state is currently in the first phase of giving the vaccine to healthcare workers and long-term care staff and residents.
From that total, 121 were in Sampson County. Collection data began Dec. 14. According to officials, most hospitals in North Carolina did not receive their first shipment from Pfizer until Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, and continued ramping up vaccine administration through the weekend.
Curfew
Gov. Roy Cooper recently announced a Modified Stay at Home Order that includes a curfew — a move made after a rapid increase in key statewide virus trends. The order requires people to stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. It will be in place until at least Jan. 8, 2021.
In addition to the order requiring people to stay home at night, businesses including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more, will also be required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m. Travel to and from work; to obtain food, medical care, fuel or social services; or to take care of a family member is exempted.
“North Carolina needs to drive down our numbers,” Cooper stated Tuesday. “To do that, we all need to change our holiday plans if you haven’t already. The best and safest option is to connect virtually or by phone. But if you gather in-person, keep it small and do it outside. Get a COVID-19 test before you go. Spread out the tables and chairs. Follow the modified Stay at Home Order and be home by 10 p.m. And, always, always wear a mask.”
Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.